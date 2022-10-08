Prince Harry Unmistakenly Expressed His Anger During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, Royal Expert Claims

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral was held on Sept. 19 and was attended by more than 2,000 guests including of course the members of her family. All eyes that day were on the senior royals as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who stepped down from their roles in 2020.

Many royal watchers wondered if they would all be able to come together as they grieved and perhaps reconcile. But some noticed that the Duke of Sussex showed signs that he was still angry with the family during his grandmother’s funeral.

Prince Harry at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II | Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry walked in processions behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

Prince Harry participated in two processions following his grandmother’s death. He walked behind her coffin along with King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, and Princess Anne as it was transported from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Harry also joined his cousins for a vigil around the queen’s coffin while she was lying in state.

On the day of her funeral, the duke walked in a second procession behind that late queen’s casket as it was carried on the State Gun Carriage to Westminster Abbey. And it was there a royal expert claimed Harry showed his anger.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William, and Prince Harry walk in ceremonial procession behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II | Martin Meissner-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen’s former press secretary says Harry displayed anger during the funeral

Because it was such a somber occasion and the royal family was in mourning, no one expected them to look cheery. However, Dickie Arbiter noticed an unexpected emotion from Prince Harry.

Arbiter, who was Queen Elizabeth’s press secretary from 1988 to 2000, claimed that the Duke of Sussex’s demeanor and facial expressions told us everything we needed to know about what he was feeling that day.

Arbiter told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat: “If you look at all the pictures that were published during the funeral, yes, it was a very solemn occasion and solemnity was the order of the day but Harry wasn’t only showing solemnity, he was showing anger. That was his body language.”

Another royal expert thinks Prince William has to work things out with his brother

Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during the procession for the lying-in-state | Jeff J Mitchell – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Former royal editor of The Sun, Duncan Larcombe gave his take on the family’s feud opining that Prince William is actually the one who needs to make things right with his brother.

“He has just become the Prince of Wales, he is going to be our king. It doesn’t look good for him if he can’t sort out the issues with his brother,” Larcombe said (per Express). “He wants a leadership role, William wants to wear the medals and the stuff on his shoulders — be a leader. The royal family is being likened to the Kardashians in the way that Harry and Meghan are behaving. They’re being followed around by Netflix, they’re selling out all their royal brand to the highest bidder.”

Larcombe added: “That doesn’t mean it’s William’s fault but, for goodness sake William, the onus is not on Harry.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

RELATED: Biographer Believes Prince Harry ‘Looks Utterly Miserable’ Because Royals Who Step Away From Duties Usually ‘Fail to Find Happiness’