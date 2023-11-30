Prince Harry Should Take ‘Urgent Steps to Distance Himself’ From Royal Tell-All ‘Endgame’ After Bombshell Allegations Against King Charles and Kate Middleton, Says Royal Expert

A royal expert encourages the Duke of Sussex to try and fix claims revealed in a Dutch version of 'Endgame' which has subsequently, been pulled from store shelves.

A royal expert believes Prince Harry needs to “urgently distance himself” from the new royal tell-all, Endgame, after bombshell allegations naming his father, King Charles, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, as senior royals who allegedly expressed concern over Prince Archie’s skin color in a Dutch translation of the book.

Prince Harry’s ‘residual feelings of duty’ toward the royal family should make him take quick action, says royal author

To Talk TV, former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole discussed how Prince Harry should handle the bombshell allegations revealed in a Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame. The Dutch version of the book alleges King Charles and Kate Middleton are the senior royals who discussed Prince Archie’s skin color before his birth.

“If Harry has any residual feelings of duty toward the family that nurtured him, he should take urgent steps to distance himself from this book, variously described as poisonous and vindictive,” states Cole. “He should repudiate what is said in it because it is indeed poisonous.”

Cole continued, “The charge of racism is pernicious. It’s an easy one to make and almost impossible to refute. Because you have to prove a negative.”

“What Mr. Scobie has done in his book, even though he doesn’t name the people involved, is to smear the whole royal family,” he concluded. “Before, informed people gave me six different names, all of them wrong.”

“He has effectively smeared a large number of very good people. Who have done tremendous public work in this country.”

Subsequently, Piers Morgan revealed the names of the royals reportedly involved in the commentary on November 29. However, Morgan questioned the validity of information reported in the Dutch version of the book.

Piers Morgan revealed the names of royals involved in alleged racial commentary

Piers Morgan told Talk TV viewers that a Dutch version of Endgame, written by Omid Scobie, mistakingly revealed the names of the royals allegedly connected to comments regarding the skin color of Prince Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s firstborn son.

The talk show host claimed King Charles and Kate Middleton were named as those who made remarks interpreted as racist. However, he said, “Harry and Meghan never provided any evidence for that incendiary claim.” Morgan also claims the couple has had plenty of time to refute that statement in Harry’s book Spare, their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and on Meghan’s Spotify podcast.

Morgan claims Endgame is filled with factual errors. “I don’t believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family. Until there is actual evidence of those comments being made, I will never believe it.”

The allegations discussed in Endgame were based on Meghan Markle’s 2021 remarks in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she and Prince Harry discussed why they left royal life behind to move to America.

Meghan Markle spoke of royal family ‘conversations’ of ‘how dark’ Prince Archie’s skin color would be

Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey there were “conversations” in the royal family about “how dark” Prince Archie’s skin color would be. She did not name names, but it was later clarified it was neither Queen Elizabeth nor Prince Philip. In response, Prince William stated, “We are very much not a racist family.”

In discussions for his book Spare, Prince Harry refuted claims of racism. He told ITV’s Tom Bradby he wouldn’t consider the alleged conversations within his family as racist.

“I wouldn’t not after living within that family. For me, the difference is unconscious bias and racism. But if you are called out for unconscious bias, you must make that right.

In a post on X, Piers Morgan called Harry’s attempt to deflect blame onto the media as “pathetic.” “For two years, the Sussexes let their unsubstantiated claims to Oprah be reported as meaning the royals had been racist.”

Endgame is currently available for purchase.