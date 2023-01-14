Prince Harry Urges Royal Family to ‘Come Clean,’ Demands They Apologize to Meghan Markle: ‘You Know What You Did’

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Prince Harry addressed the royal family, urging them to “come clean” after being “caught.” He also demanded an apology for his wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Prince Harry calls out royal family, says they need to apologize to Meghan Markle

Harry called out the royal family directly in an interview with The Telegraph. “Because you know what you did, and I now know why you did it,” he said. “And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean and then we could all move on.”

The Duke of Sussex said he has more family dirt for a second memoir but said he’s holding back “some things that have happened” between him, King Charles, and Prince William. “I just don’t want the world to know,” he said.

“The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages,” Harry explained. “It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.”

Prince Harry said he shared “other bits” with the ghostwriter for “context,” telling him, “but there’s absolutely no way I’m putting it in there.'”

The details about his family were important for telling his story, Harry explained, saying they “play such a crucial part in it, and also because you need to understand the characters and personalities of everyone within the book.”

He continued, “But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me. Now you could argue that some of the stuff I’ve put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway.”

Prince Harry added, “But the way I see it is, I’m willing to forgive you for everything you’ve done, and I wish you’d actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I’m delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I’d really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife.”

Prince Harry says he doesn’t want to ‘collapse the monarchy’ but ‘save them from themselves’

Harry also explained that he feels a “responsibility” to protect Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. “I know that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, it worries me,” he said.

His brother doesn’t think Harry needs to concern himself with the children, however. “He has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility,” Harry said.

He added, “This is not about trying to collapse the monarchy, this is about trying to save them from themselves. And I know that I will get crucified by numerous people for saying that.”

Harry explained why turning “pain… into purpose” is so important to him. “I feel like this is my life’s mission, to right the wrongs of the very thing that drove us out,” he said. “Because it took my mum, it took Caroline Flack, who was my girlfriend, and it nearly took my wife. And if that isn’t a good enough reason to use the pain and turn it into purpose, I don’t know what it is.”

He said, “If only 10 percent of the scrutiny that was put on me and M was put on this institution, we wouldn’t be in this mess right now. It’s so dirty. It’s so dark. And it will continue and it will carry on and I look forward to the day when we are no longer part of it, but I worry about who’s next.”

Prince Harry says therapy gave him a new perspective about the royal family’s ‘mindset’

Harry also explained how therapy was critical in opening his eyes. “That’s when I started trying to explain to them how some of their decisions and some of the things they were doing — or not doing — was going to reflect on them. Badly,” he explained.

“Especially across the global stage, especially across the Commonwealth, with relation to my now wife,” Harry continued. “And I couldn’t get through to them. And it wasn’t one or two people that I was trying to get through to.”

He added, “It was a mindset. It was a culture, within a bubble within a bubble, that while I was there was unbreakable.”

Harry explained that “if people had listened” to his concerns in the first place, it may have prevented the rift with the royal family. “That’s the saddest part about it — it was all so avoidable. But they just couldn’t help themselves.”