Prince Harry reportedly spent less time with King Charles than originally believed, claimed Lady Colin Campbell, a royal insider with ties to the House of Windsor.

Prince Harry traveled to the United Kingdom to meet with his father, King Charles, after learning of his cancer diagnosis. However, the meeting lasted just “12 minutes,” claimed royal insider Lady Colin Campbell, a former friend of Princess Diana.

A royal insider claims Prince Harry’s meeting with King Charles was short

Royal insider Lady Colin Campbell discussed Prince Harry’s visit with King Charles, which took place on Feb. 7, 2024. The Duke of Sussex traveled to the United Kingdom to meet with the king after learning of his cancer diagnosis.

Initial media reports claimed Harry visited his father for about a half hour. Charles was scheduled to leave Clarence House for a flight to Sandringham but delayed his trip to reunite with his second-born son.

Campbell told GBNews that the meeting between Harry and Charles was much shorter than initially believed. “My understanding is that the meeting lasted exactly 12 minutes, not 30 to 45 minutes,” she explained.

“Harry took it upon himself, without an invitation, to get on a plane and inform the king’s office he was arriving,” Campbell said. “One could almost wonder what was the visit for?”

She questioned, “Was it for Harry? Or was it for the king? Was it for Netflix? Or was it a combination of all of the three?”

Campbell alleges, “I don’t think anybody is particularly convinced that Harry has done this for any other reason but to work himself into the narrative. And keep himself at the forefront of the public’s attention.”

Lady Colin Campbell shared further details regarding Prince Harry’s visit

During his one-night London visit, Prince Harry stayed in a hotel. He reportedly did not stay on royal property.

Lady Colin Campbell believes that by not staying on royal property, the royal family is sending a clear message to the Duke of Sussex. “Of course, they could have found him a room, except nobody wants to put him up. The message is loud and clear.”

She continued, “The press can go on about reconciliation and all that rubbish. The fact of the matter is that, as far as most people are concerned, Harry is getting his just desserts.”

Campbell alleges Harry visited the king “uninvited” and “leaked” that he was traveling to see his father to the press. She believes the duke gave the palace “no option” but to receive him.

Prince Harry made a public appearance less than 24 hours after returning to California

Cameron Heyward and Prince Harry at the 13th Annual NFL Honors | Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s travel time to and from the United Kingdom to visit with King Charles was an estimated 26 hours round trip, reports The Independent. However, less than one day after landing back in California, Harry showed up as a special presenter at an annual sports awards event.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, Harry appeared as a presenter at the NFL Honors to deliver the night’s final award. He handed the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.

It is unclear if this public appearance was scheduled before Harry’s visit with the king.