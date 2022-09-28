Prince Harry Was Encouraged to Eat Junk Food by Princess Diana

Princess Diana was determined to allow her sons to understand life outside Buckingham Palace’s walls. She encouraged them to meet new people and enjoy new experiences. Prince Harry found comfort in these everyday encounters, including the occasional fast food treats. Why were Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, royal family members, encouraged to eat junk food by their mother?

Prince William, Princess Diana, and Prince Harry | Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Princess Diana wanted her boys raised as normally as two princes could

In an interview with the BBC in 1995, Diana said she wanted her children, Princes Harry and William, to experience what others in the royal family may never see firsthand.

“I’ve taken the children to all sorts of areas where I’m not sure anyone of that age in this family has been before,” she said. “And they have knowledge. They may never use it, but the seed is there, and I hope it will grow because knowledge is power.

“I want them to have an understanding of people’s emotions, people’s insecurities, people’s distress, and people’s hopes and dreams.”

The late Princess of Wales also said she would “fight for my children on any level in order for them to be happy and have peace of mind and carry out their duties.”

Princess Diana allowed her children indulgent treats

As young men, the princes benefitted from some of the finest chefs available to prepare food however and whenever they wished. However, Princess Diana did not want Prince Harry and his brother to miss out on some childhood staples.

Hello! Magazine reported McGrady said the Princess of Wales liked to surprise her sons with a fast food run. “I remember the Princess came into the kitchen one day and said, ‘Cancel lunch for the boys; I’m taking them out. We’re going to McDonald’s.”

McGrady responded, “Oh my god your royal highness, I can do that, I can do burgers.’

The Princess of Wales responded, “And she said, ‘No, it’s the toy they want.’

“Yeah, the boys loved McDonald’s, going out to pizza, and having potato skins—sort of the American foods. They were royal princes but had children’s palates,” he concluded.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly still enjoys a good burger

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images

Entertainment Tonight reported that Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, once ordered burgers and milkshakes from their favorite fast-food restaurant, In-N-Out Burger, indulging in their secret menu.

This menu includes burgers that have two, three, or four patties, double cheese, burgers wrapped in lettuce, and animal style, which includes extra Thousand Island spread, mustard grilled patties, and extra pickles.

The entertainment site did not reveal just what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ordered from the fast food chain.

