Prince Harry Will Be King, Astrologist Predicts – but Not of England

In a shocking prediction, astrologer Nostradamus said that Prince Harry would end up being King of England. But with Prince Harry fifth in line to the throne, astrologist Joy Yascone Elms interprets Nostradamus’ prediction another way that King Harry will be the king of the people, the king of hearts.

Yascone Elms told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that she envisions Prince Harry being similar to how his mother Princess Diana was viewed, winning the hearts of people worldwide.

With his wife and children by his side, he is living his dream. And his chart shows family is his motivation for everything, Yascone Elms revealed.

Prince Harry doesn’t want history to repeat itself

Prince Harry has pain and regrets over how his mother’s life ended. He reflected on Princess Diana’s death, determined to avoid having history repeat itself with his own family.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries delves into the serious concerns and pain the couple endured. “Prince Harry was quoted speaking of the pain that women who marry into the institution of the royal family experience. He stated, ‘The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I didn’t want history to repeat itself,'” Yascone Elms said.

In the docuseries, Prince Harry expresses concern that the royal family had an “unconscious bias” that prevented them from realizing the pain and struggles he and his wife endured. This ultimately led to their departure.

He wants to protect his family – but the docuseries’ timing is interesting, astrologist says

In the series, Prince Harry said, “I accept that there will be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I’ve done and how I’ve done it.” He added, “But I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family, especially after what happened to my mum.”

Yascone Elms said the docuseries and the timing of its release will have a direct impact on the family. “This very stressful lunar eclipse in Taurus highlights many of the royals’ astrological charts on December 8th,” she shared. “That will give final news at the next lunar eclipse in Scorpio May 5th, 2023.”

“The full moon in Gemini that occurred December 8th is still active at the release of Prince Harry’s and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary,” she continued. “The release date coincides with the very stressful full moon Lunar Eclipse that occurred November 8th which includes the date of December 8th. Eclipses can deliver news a month to the date later as we are in the shadow of that lunar eclipse. And eclipses work that way.”

The stars predicted that Prince Harry will expose secrets in the Netflix documentary

Prince Harry also shared in the Netflix documentary that skeletons will be exposed, referring to the unconscious bias coming from the royal family.

“These are the skeletons in the closet that frequently make an unwelcome appearance in daily life in this family. Sometimes, you know, you’re part of the problem rather than part of the solution and there is a huge level of unconscious bias,” he shared.

“The thing with unconscious bias, it is actually no one’s fault. But once it has been pointed out, or identified within yourself, you then need to make it right,” Prince Harry said.

The timing is important, Yascone Elms shared. “The full moon in Gemini lands in Cancer’s 12th house of secrets and many royal secrets will be revealed,” she said. “Royal Cancer’s and Cancer risings include; Prince William, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle as a Cancer Ascendant as well as Cancer Sun Princess of Wales the late Princess Diana.”

“This indicates many secrets will be revealed at the Netflix release that will bring light to secret matters within the royal family as Gemini governs the 12th house of secrets even more about Harry’s mother Princess Diana,” she added.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever return to England?

Prince Harry and Prince William, along with their wives have been dealing with isolation, extreme stress, and a feeling of depression and loneliness, Yascone Elms said. “This Saturn season lends itself to emotional, mental, and even physical pain and unrest,” she explained. “In essence, this Saturn season, we call Divine Timing Challenge Season Seven is one of the hardest Saturn challenges. This Saturn season points to stress and issues in relationships with others. This explains the reason no one can seem to extend an olive branch.”

“This Saturn cycle also points to health concerns for a spouse and their wellbeing,” she said. “For instance, this transit may point to stress in health and wellness or mental or emotional wellbeing. It is imperative that they each employ self-care at this time. And realize they each are going through their own sense of pain.”

“To deal with this very stressful transit of Saturn through Aquarius each of the royals needs to nurture their sense of self-worth and value,” Yascone Elms said. “Things will start to heal after this transit ends in March 2023. It is also important to note that healing will start within the family after March 2023. There is also potential that Prince Harry and Meghan will return to England eventually.”

For more information about Joy Yascone– Elms visit her website or her book, “The Power of Divine Timing: The Secret to Success in Every Endeavor Is Timing.”

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s King Charles Coronation Invite ‘Depends’ on the ‘Next Few Months’