According to reports, Prince Harry will travel to the U.K. to meet with King Charles following news the king has been diagnosed with cancer.

Prince Harry will travel to the United Kingdom to visit his father, King Charles, after learning the monarch was diagnosed with cancer. It comes following reports on how news of Charles’ health made its way to Harry in California.

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis brings Prince Harry home to the United Kingdom

People reports that Prince Harry will travel to London in the coming days to visit King Charles after learning of his cancer diagnosis. The palace revealed the monarch’s condition on Feb. 5, 2024.

It was not revealed if Harry would travel to the United Kingdom alone or if he would be accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

People did not clarify the date when the Duke of Sussex would make the trip to London to visit his father. The royals have been estranged over the past several years as Harry and Meghan publicly expressed their displeasure with how certain royal family members treated them.

How did Prince Harry find out about King Charles’ cancer battle?

King Charles personally told Prince Harry about his cancer diagnosis, People Magazine reports. Prince William was also contacted by his father with the news, as were the king’s siblings: Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

King Charles’ cancer was found after a procedure for an enlarged prostate. The royal family’s Instagram page shared a message from Buckingham Palace regarding the king’s condition.

The message read, “During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

When will King Charles return to public life?

King Charles in a photograph taken in late 2023 | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The Buckingham Palace statement clarified when King Charles will return to public life. Doctors have advised him to postpone any new engagements at this moment.

However, Charles “looks forward” to “returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the palace revealed. He also shared his thanks to his medical team for their swift intervention.

The king is said to remain “wholly positive about his treatment.” However, details regarding treatment and the type of cancer Charles has remained private.

Charles chose to share his diagnosis to “prevent speculation.” Also, in the hope his diagnosis “may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

King Charles ascended to the monarchy’s top spot upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September 2022. He was crowned king in May 2023.