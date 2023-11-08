Prince Harry, per a body language expert, hinted he had the 'pleasure' of filming a Stand Up for Heroes video with two small 'tells' having to do with his feet and hands.

Prince Harry, the comedian? The Duke of Sussex poked fun at himself in a video for Stand Up for Heroes, a veterans comedy show. According to a body language expert, Harry, a veteran himself, went beyond being “genuinely funny.” The 39-year-old looked like he “relished” the experience.

Harry flexed his comedy muscles in a Stand Up for Heroes video

Harry made a surprise appearance at the 17th annual Stand Up for Heroes Benefit in a pre-recorded video. Presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival on Nov. 6, 2023, Harry wore a suit, his military medals, and a Royal British Legion poppy on his lapel.

Reportedly filmed at his and Meghan Markle’s home in Montecito, California, Harry jokingly called himself and his fellow gingers an “endangered species.” He also shared that he “never gets scrutinized,” telling the audience, “Everyone I know tells me it’s perfect.”

“And no, these aren’t people who just tell me what I want to hear,” he said in the video. “These are people like my finance manager, my lawyer, and, of course, my reiki healer.”

Harry hinted he enjoyed filming the video with toe ‘bounces’ and ‘cocked thumbs’

Now for Harry’s “‘tells’” that gave him away. According to body language expert Judi James, there were “two real body language ‘tells’ in terms of his enjoyment” in the video. “The first is the series of small bounces onto his toes and back down again, which is a sure sign of fun-fuelled pleasure,” she told Mirror.

So, essentially, Harry couldn’t contain his excitement. The second “‘tell’” of Harry’s came from his thumbs. He had “cocked thumbs” while talking to the camera, which, according to James, “is another sign of confidence and pleasure.”

“Like his father [King Charles III], Harry could be yearning for a career in comedy,” she went on. “He clearly relished his scenes with James Corden when he first moved to the US. And he showed his talent for comedy timing when he was doing chat shows to promote his book, Spare, suggesting Meghan is not the only performer in the family.”

“Harry not only suits this comedy role, his body language signals suggest he positively relishes it,” she added.

Harry demonstrated good comedic timing in his Stand Up for Heroes video

James continued, saying the short video showcased Harry’s comedic talents, especially timing and “balance” as he made “self-effacing” jokes.

“His timing is good, with pauses in the right places,” the expert said, noting “his sucked-in lips and reflective eye-dart help add to the visual side of the gag.”

Not only did Harry “deliver his lines” and do it “well,” he did it in a way that, per James, created “a balance between ‘getting it and sharing it’ and acting like he’s been duped.”

“Comedy does seem to flow in the genes as his father, [King] Charles, absolutely adored doing comedy skits on stage during his time at uni,” the expert added, However, Harry shined where his father sometimes faltered. The duke appeared “quite genuinely funny,” whereas King Charles’s humorous attempts sometimes bordered on toe-curling.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.