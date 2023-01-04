Prince Harry’s ’60 Minutes’ Interview With Anderson Cooper: The Trailer, Air Date, How to Watch, and What to Expect

TL;DR:

Prince Harry is appearing on a Jan. 8 episode of 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper.

He will discuss his memoir, Spare, out Jan. 10.

Ways to watch Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes interview include cable and streaming.

After announcing it in 2021 and revealing the cover and title in 2022, Prince Harry’s memoir is almost here. To mark Spare’s release (it hits shelves on Jan. 10), the Duke of Sussex is promoting the book with a 60 Minutes interview. Ahead, get details on Harry’s upcoming 60 Minutes interview about Spare.

Prince Harry’s ‘60 Minutes’ interview airs January 8 on CBS

Anderson Cooper will interview Prince Harry on 60 Minutes next Sunday, January 8, on CBS. It will be Prince Harry’s first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir “Spare.” https://t.co/fF1Sppo62X pic.twitter.com/ylwzxJ6NzV — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023

Harry will talk Spare with CNN’s Anderson Cooper in an episode of 60 Minutes set to air Sunday, Jan. 8, on CBS. Per the network’s TV schedule, 60 Minutes is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. EST after NFL coverage. However, 60 Minutes typically airs at 7 p.m. EST so the schedule may change as Jan. 8 gets closer.

The same day, across the pond in the U.K., another TV interview with Harry about Spare will air on ITV. Just two days later, Harry’s long-awaited memoir will debut.

The 38-year-old originally announced he’d be releasing a book about his life in July 2021. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Harry said in a statement at the time.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he added, later noting he’s “excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Watch Prince Harry’s interview on CBS, Paramount+, and other streaming platforms

Now for how to watch Harry’s 60 Minutes interview. For those with cable TV, see Harry speak with Cooper about his memoir by tuning in at 7:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

Without cable, there are still multiple ways to watch Harry’s interview. One of which is to head to Paramount+ and watch 60 Minutes there. Other options include the Live TV option on Hulu as well as YouTube TV.

If none of those are available, look out for clips from Harry’s interview on CBS and 60 Minutes’ social media channels.

CBS dropped a teaser trailer for the ’60 Minutes’ interview with Prince Harry

Harry’s 60 Minutes interview hasn’t aired yet, but CBS has already offered a glimpse of what viewers can expect when the episode drops. On Jan. 1, the network revealed a teaser trailer from the wide-ranging interview.

In it, Harry echoes statements he and Meghan Markle made in their Netflix docuseries.

Cooper says to Harry: “One of the criticisms that you’ve received is that well, OK fine, you want to move to California, you want to step back from the institutional role, why be so public? You say you tried to do this privately.”

“Every single time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” Harry replied. “You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain. But it’s just a motto. And it doesn’t really hold.”

In the trailer, Harry also described “endless” complaining and explaining happening via leaks.

“They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story,” he told Cooper.

“And then [at] the bottom of it, they say that they’ve reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment,” he continued. “But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting.”

“So when we’re being told for the past six years, we can’t put a statement out to protect you, but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point where silence is betrayal,” Harry concluded.