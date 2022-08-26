Prince Harry’s Africa Trip Might’ve Been a ‘Message to Doubters’ About Him and Meghan Markle — Commentator

TL;DR:

Prince Harry made a trip to Africa during a surprise tour of national parks in August 2022.

Prince Harry’s Africa trip was announced after it had already gotten underway.

A commentator says Prince Harry might’ve been sending a “message to doubters” that he and Meghan Markle “don’t want to be high-profile.”

Following his highly-anticipated U.K. return for Platinum Jubilee weekend, Prince Harry made an under the radar trip to Africa. According to a commentator, the Africa trip might’ve been his way of telling “doubters” he and Meghan Markle “don’t want to be high-profile.”

Prince Harry Arica trip: He visited Mozambique and Rwanda

Harry went to Africa as President of African Parks, an organization based in South Africa that manages national parks and nature reserves. However, there was no fanfare or build-up to his three-day tour. The reason being the trip only became public knowledge after it had already started.

On the agenda? “Welcoming and co-hosting a group of U.S. officials, conservationists and philanthropists as they tour protected wildlife and nature areas,” a spokesperson for Harry said in a surprise announcement.

Per Town & Country, Harry toured the Bazaruto Archipelago, six islands off the coast of Mozambique which Africa Parks manages. He also met — and posed for photos — with Rwanda’s President Kagame.

Additionally, just as Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles did earlier in the summer, Harry visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

Commentator says Prince Harry showed he can ‘do his work without a posse’ on Africa trip

According to royal commentator Jennie Bond, the low-key nature of Harry’s Africa trip might’ve been a message. Speaking to the U.K.’s Express, she expressed being “absolutely astounded” that Harry managed to fly from Los Angeles to London’s Heathrow airport on Aug. 14 before a connecting flight to Johannesburg.

“I am gobsmacked that he could make a tour and pass through London going completely under the radar,” she said, adding he must’ve been “disguised rather heavily.”

“There will be sniping, but I think on this occasion, he’s proved people wrong,” she continued. “If this is a Netflix deal, then exclusivity will be a part of it but it could be a message to his doubters that he and Meghan really don’t want to be high profile.”



“I admire that he has shown that he can do his work without a posse of photographers and press, he can run his own show,” she added.

A tour of the U.K. and Germany are next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry’s going to be traveling again soon after his Africa visit. He and the Duchess of Sussex are headed to the U.K. and Germany in September 2022. Meghan’s delivering a Sept. 5 keynote speech at the One Young World Summit in Manchester, England.

A day later, the couple will be in Germany. There they will will kick off the one-year countdown to the 2023 Invictus Games hosted by Düsseldorf.

Finally, on Sept. 8, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the WellChild Awards before returning home to California.

