Prince Harry’s Biographer Accuses ‘Compassionate’ Meghan Markle and the Duke of ‘Not Behaving With Compassion’

Three years before Prince Harry stepped down as a senior member of the royal family, he spoke with author Angela Levin for a book she was writing about him titled Harry: A Biography of a Prince. Levin has since commented on some of the Duke of Sussex‘s behavior since leaving the Firm. And now she’s accusing him and Meghan Markle, who both promote “compassion,” of not behaving with any.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greeted by well-wishers during a visit to Nottingham Contemporary | Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan updated their website after tribute to queen

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan and Harry paid tribute to the late monarch’s life via their Archewell website.

After nearly three weeks the site was updated to feature photos of the duke and duchess during their European tour, which they had actually been on when the queen died, along with press releases about their recent work.

There’s also a section called “The latest from Archewell Foundation.” There, visitors can scroll through a series of tabs such as “Supporting Afghan Families,” “Helping Families Heal,” and ‘Woman. Life. Freedom.”

Biographer says the duke and duchess ‘don’t behave with compassion’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II | Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Levin talked to The Sun about the Sussexes’ messages on their website of “global action” and “leading the way with compassion” and called them disingenuous.

She said: “This is a joke because how compassionate have they been to Meghan’s family? Apart from her mother, we don’t know. Harry to his family? When [Meghan] doesn’t want anything she just cuts people off. They don’t behave with compassion.”

Levin continued: “How can they align some of the things with some of the things they are doing with Meghan dressed up in these incredibly expensive clothes? It just looks absolutely ridiculous.”

Levin previously spoke about Sussexes’ treatment of the royal family, particularly King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles, depart from Westminster Abbey after attending the annual Commonwealth Service in London | Phil Harris / POOL / AFP

Levin previously spoke about the way Harry and his wife have treated King Charles III since stepping down and said it’s been so bad that Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) is very upset with them.

“She gets very upset when they hurt King Charles,” Levin told Sky News (per Express). “And she was very sorry for him [after the Oprah Winfrey interview].”

As for if any of them are open to reconciling, Harry already suggested that they do that. However, the Duke of Sussex only wanted to do so with a mediator. According to the book The New Royals: Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown by Katie Nicholl, that idea “had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea.”