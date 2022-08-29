Prince Harry’s Bombshell Memoir Rumored to Be Delayed as Royal Experts Urge the Duke of Sussex to ‘Indefinitely Postpone’ It

Prince Harry is reportedly writing a memoir that was slated to be released before the end of the year. The book was announced by publisher Penguin Random House, who is touting it as an “intimate and heartfelt” look at the life of “one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time.”

However, rumors are swirling that the bombshell memoir has now been delayed. And royal experts are urging the Duke of Sussex to “indefinitely postpone” it.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry | Koen Van Weel/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry’s new memoir will cover his ‘lifetime in the public eye’

Prince Harry has essentially been a public figure his entire life. As the youngest son of Prince Charles and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, Harry was introduced to the world — and the British media — just hours after he was born with a photo op on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Harry lost his mother at the age of 12, served in the military and went to the frontlines in Afghanistan twice, was a partying playboy prince for most of his 20s and 30s, then he became husband and father before walking away from the royal family in 2020.

In his new memoir, Harry will share for the very first time, “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.” The “wholly truthful” account will be ghost-written by Pulitzer Prize-winner JR Moehringer.

“Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story,” reads the announcement from Penguin Random House.

The Duke of Sussex’s book is rumored to be delayed

The long-anticipated memoir was originally “on track” to be on store shelves before the end of 2022. But according to Express, that release date is now “up in the air.”

“I have heard that Harry has some truth bombs in his book that he is debating on whether to include or not. So this [push back is] no surprise if he needs more time to work on the book,” an insider dished.

However, a conflicting account from The Sun claimed that the manuscript was finished and going through the legal process.

“It’s done and out of Harry’s hands. The publishing date has been pushed back once but it is on track for the end of the year,” revealed the insider.

So, which one is telling the truth? At this point, it’s not clear.

Royal experts are urging Prince Harry to ‘indefinitely postpone’ his book

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams says that Harry’s memoir was “never a good idea” — especially in the year of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. Not to mention the fact that there’s an ongoing rift between the royal family and the Sussexes.

“Harry’s memoir will be delayed. About time! This was never a good idea, especially not in the Platinum Jubilee Year and with the rift in the Royal Family. Indefinite postponement is the best idea,” Fitzwilliams said.

Former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond noted that the speculation about Harry’s book has “eroded trust” between the Firm and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She said that after the interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did with Oprah Winfrey, there is very little trust — especially between William and Harry.

