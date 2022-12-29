Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Questioned Their Relationship After Duke Refused to Take Photo With Fan Whose Wife Was Sick, Author Claims

Over the years, we learned that Prince Harry doesn’t love having a camera in his face. Recently, he and his wife, Meghan Markle, have made it clear that they don’t appreciate press intrusion. Now a royal author has said that the Duke of Sussex isn’t always fond of fans wanting photos either despite their circumstances, and his past behavior toward a fan left one of his ex-girlfriends questioning their relationship.

Here’s what Prince Harry reportedly said and did when he and Cressida Bonas were approached by a fan who wanted a picture for his sick wife.

Incident when Harry reportedly ‘stormed off’ after fan with ill wife asked for photo

In her book The Palace Papers Tina Brown, who was friends with Harry’s mother Princess Diana for years, detailed a couple of blowouts the prince had involving the paparazzi and a fan when he was dating Bonas.

According to Brown: “[Bonas] knew the relationship wouldn’t last when there was a blow-up on Valentine’s Day. En route to the restaurant, they were driving down Kensington High Street when Harry got word that there was a photographer lying in wait. He slammed on the brakes, did a spin turn in the middle of the street and gunned it back to Nott Cott for a Valentine’s night of pizza.”

Prince Harry has been open about his distaste for the press so hearing that he wanted to avoid the paparazzi doesn’t come as a shock, but somewhat surprising is what Brown said happened with a fan around Christmas.

“At Christmas, more unnecessary drama,” the author wrote in her book per Express. Brown explained that around the holiday Harry and Bonas had lunch at a local pub in Kidlington, outside Oxford, where they reserved a table in the back away from other patrons. Some patrons did spot the prince and Bonas at the establishment though and one told Brown that “As they were leaving, this quite elderly, sweet-looking gentleman came out and said: ‘Oh, sir, so sorry, I know it’s Christmastime, but could I just take a photograph to give to my wife who isn’t well?’ And so Cressida opened her mouth and said: ‘Oh, of course.’ And Harry said: ‘Get out of my way’ and went bright red in the face and stormed off in a huff.”

Author claims the prince’s behavior gave Bonas ‘serious qualms’ about their relationship

Brown claimed that Harry’s behavior left Bonas questioning their relationship writing: “Incidents such as this gave Cressida serious qualms about sharing her life with Harry.”

Brown acknowledged that at other points during their relationship Bonas had been finding Harry’s world a bit overwhelming and the media coverage of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first tour overseas with their oldest son, Prince George, was an eye-opener for her.

Brown added that Bonas “found it unimaginable to drag a future baby of her own off on a hectic royal tour … especially with Harry’s explosive temperament.”

In 2014, after two years together, Harry and Bonas called it quits.