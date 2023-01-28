Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Reacts to Another Royal Family Member’s ‘Worst-Kept Secret’

Prince Harry‘s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas has reacted to some royal family news, but not anything pertaining to her former beau.

Read on to find out what it was and what a body language expert has said about the announcement being the royal’s “worst-kept secret.”

Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry attend the We Day U.K. charity event together in 2014 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

When Bonas and Prince Harry dated

Bonas and the future Duke of Sussex were introduced by Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie. They dated from 2012 to 2014 and the prince mentioned their relationship in his memoir Spare.

Harry said that when Bonas asked him about his late mother, Princess Diana, she did so “with the perfect combination of curiosity and compassion.” He then revealed: “I remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh no, I’m crying.’ It’s the first time I’ve been able to cry over my mother since we buried her.”

The prince added that his relationship with Bonas ended because she did not want “to take on the stresses that came with being part of royalty,” and he wasn’t sure if he could ask her “to be a part of it.”

Bonas reacted to Princess Eugenie’s big announcement

Cressida Bonas and Princess Eugenie attend Louis Vuitton’s Celebration of GingerNutz in London | David M. Benett/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Despite things with Harry ending, Bonas and Eugenie remained close friends over the years.

In January 2023, the princess shared that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were expecting baby No. 2. The couple welcomed their first child who they named August Philip Hawke in February 2021.

Eugenie made the announcement on her Instagram account with a photo of little August kissing her bump and the caption: “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”

The post racked up hundreds of thousands of likes and one of those hearts came almost immediately from Bonas, who recently gave birth to her first child with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson also reacted to the news on social media writing “Granny heaven … so deeply grateful.” And Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

Body language expert calls Eugenie’s news the ‘worst-kept secret’

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child, announced on Princess Eugenie's Instagram earlier today.



The baby is set to be 13th in line to the throne after Princess Beatrice's only daughter Sienna, and Eugenie's son, August. pic.twitter.com/orkcPrfxcT — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) January 24, 2023

Following Eugenie’s big announcement, body language expert Judi James spoke to Express after analyzing the adorable picture of the princess and August.

James described the image as a “cute moment from Eugenie and August hugging his mum’s legs and leaning up to kiss her baby bump.” But she opined that the pregnancy was the royal’s “worst-kept secret” because of the family photos on Christmas Day in which many fans believed Eugenie was trying to conceal a bump.

However, the expert added that there’s no mistaking “the delight on Eugenie’s face as she gazes down at her son” and that the “mother and son pose is so natural that it has created a moment that is a world away from formal royal portraits.”