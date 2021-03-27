Prince Harry’s Friends Were ‘Surprised’ Not to Get an Invite to Party After the Duke Married Meghan

When Prince Harry started dating his future wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2016, there were reports that she did not get along too well with his friends. Two years later, after the pair said “I do,” some of the prince’s closest pals were surprised when they were left off the guestlist for an evening reception following the duke and duchess’s nuptials.

Here’s who didn’t score an invite. Plus, what a spokesperson for the Sussexes is now saying after it was revealed that they were not married days before their royal wedding like they claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wave as they leave Windsor Castle in convertoble to attend their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House | Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Some of Harry’s oldest pals didn’t get an invite to the afterparty

Harry and Meghan’s wedding was an A-list affair with everyone from Amal and George Clooney to Serena Williams to Elton John in attendance. A private party was held later that evening at Frogmore House and while many celebs were invited to that event as well, some of Harry’s closest pals were snubbed.

One of the Duke of Sussex’s friends told royal author Katie Nicholl that “Some of Harry’s pals were a bit surprised not to get the golden ticket to the evening party.”

Nicholl wrote in Vanity Fair at the time: “There was actually another wedding that weekend that a lot of them were invited to, so they got to have fun in any case.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking out of Windsor Castle and headed to evening reception | Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

The royal expert added that Harry’s longtime buddy Astrid Harbord was not invited. Neither was Violet von Westenholz, who many believed introduced the pair, or musician James Blunt who Harry is close with.

According to Nicholl, “There was also no invite to either the wedding or the reception for Harry’s old party chum Natalie Pinkham. Natalie was a bit surprised not to be there.”

Meghan and Harry had to clear up something they said about their wedding day during their interview with Oprah. In the CBS special with the legendary talk show host on March 7, 2021, the couple claimed that they had already gotten married before celebrating their nuptials at St. George’s Chapel on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holding hands and smiling at each other as they emerge from the West Door of St. George’s Chapel after tying the knot | Ben Birchall / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

“No one knows that, but we called the Archbishop, and we just said, ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,'” Meghan said. “So, like, the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

However, that claim was soon debunked when Stephen Borton, the former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, countered saying that the duchess was “obviously confused and clearly misinformed.”

He told The Sun: “They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Special License I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on May 19, 2018, and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognized by the Church of England and the law.”

The Daily Beast noted that in response to Meghan’s claim and what Burton revealed, the Sussexes’ spokesperson said: “The couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.”