Prince Harry’s Memoir May Undergo Changes After ‘Peak Rage,’ Journalist Says

Prince Harry’s memoir is expected to be released before the end of 2022.

A royal journalist says Prince Harry may make changes after giving interviews during “peak rage” with the royal family.

Another royal journalist believes Prince Harry only “wants to talk about himself.”

Changes to Prince Harry’s memoir are a possibility. Although the Duke of Sussex’s participation in his highly anticipated book is believed to be over, a royal journalist says he might be having “second thoughts.” About what in particular? Sitting down for interviews with a ghostwriter during “peak rage” with Britain, the royal family, and Prince William.

Prince Harry is reportedly working with a ghostwriter on his memoir

Harry’s co-writer on his memoir is reportedly ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer. The award-winning author and journalist is receiving $1 million for the project, according to Page Six.

Moehringer has a history of writing high-profile books. He served as the ghostwriter on Andre Agassi’s 2009 autobiography, Open. Meanwhile, Harry’s memoir, which he said would be “intimate” and “heartfelt,” is reportedly completed.

Prince Harry may be having ‘second thoughts’

Changes to Harry’s memoir could be on the way. Richard Kay, a Daily Mail columnist and friend of Princess Diana, told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, per the Mirror, it’s a very real possibility he’s having “second thoughts.”

“There is still that possibility that the entreaties of the royal family have not fallen on deaf ears, and that Harry is having second thoughts about when he publishes this book at all,” he said.

Kay continued, saying Harry’s participation in the memoir ended somewhere around January 2022, a time when he’d been especially angry with his family.

“The book was completed, we believe in, about January—at least Harry’s part in it—the interviews. That was really when Harry was still at peak rage with Britain, with the royal family, with his sibling and family,” he said.

“Since then, there has been a measure of a rapprochement,” Kay added. “We saw it at the Jubilee, there was a bit of an attempt by Harry to sort of wind it down a bit. Will he want to readjust what he’s written? All these things must be going through his mind.”

Prince Harry may not criticize the royal family in his memoir: ‘He wants to talk about himself’

There’s been speculation surrounding what Harry will discuss ever since his July 2021 memoir announcement. Will the “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life focus heavily on Diana’s death?

What about his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles? Will Harry include any stories about the Duchess of Cornwall that may cast her in a negative light and potentially ruin her chances of popularity in America?

Then, of course, there’s Harry’s relationship with Prince William and Prince Charles. Not to mention his and Meghan Markle’s move to California after stepping down as senior royals.

Harry’s memoir could be a “burn book.” However, Ingrid Seward, a royal expert and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, believes he won’t take aim at the royal family.

“I’ve got a feeling that Harry is not going [to] knock any members of his family,” she told The Royal Beat. “He wants to talk about himself, and his feelings, and his wokeness. And the ghost-writer is a very, very good writer indeed, and he has a way with words that he can encompass all that.

“I don’t think Harry has to say anything unpleasant about anyone in this book,” she added.

At the time of writing, the release date of Harry’s memoir hasn’t been announced.

