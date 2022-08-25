Prince Harry’s Memoir Release Date Is Apparently ‘up in the Air’ Over ‘Truth Bombs’

TL;DR:

There’s no official release date on Prince Harry’s memoir despite a slated late 2022 launch.

Reported “truth bombs” may be part of the reason.

Previously, a royal journalist said Prince Harry could be having “second thoughts” about the book’s content.

It looks like Prince Harry’s memoir release date may not happen anytime soon. According to a report, when it will hit shelves is “up in the air” due to “truth bombs” the Duke of Sussex may or may not decide to include.

Harry announced his plans to write an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life in July 2021. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” he said in Penguin Random House’s announcement.

Penguin Random House also shared a brief note on the timing of Harry’s memoir. “The book is set to tentatively release in late 2022,” the announcement read.

Now, more than a year later, Harry’s memoir still has no official release date.

Breaking news! Random House is honored to announce a forthcoming memoir by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, to be published globally in late 2022. pic.twitter.com/NUzXwntuKq — Random House Group (@randomhouse) July 19, 2021

The memoir’s release date is reportedly uncertain due to ‘truth bombs’ Prince Harry’s considering

Page Six reported in August 2022 that the release of Harry’s memoir is unclear because he’s contemplating “truth bombs.”

“Things are up in the air,” an “in the know” source said. Meanwhile, another source confirmed “talk” of a November 2022 release date before adding Harry may or may not throw in “truth bombs.”

“I have heard that Harry has some truth bombs in his book that he is debating on whether to include or not,” they said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A royal journalist previously said Prince Harry might be having ‘second thoughts’ about his memoir

“Truth bombs” pushing back Harry’s memoir release isn’t the first report of a potential delay. Rather, it’s one of a few that have surfaced since he announced the book in July 2021.

Richard Kay, a Daily Mail columnist and friend of Princess Diana, told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat Harry could be having “second thoughts.”

“There is still that possibility that the entreaties of the royal family have not fallen on deaf ears, and that Harry is having second thoughts about when he publishes this book at all,” Kay said.

“The book was completed, we believe in, about January—at least Harry’s part in it—the interviews,” he continued. “That was really when Harry was still at peak rage with Britain, with the royal family, with his sibling and family.”

“Since then, there has been a measure of a rapprochement,” Kay explained. “We saw it at the Jubilee, there was a bit of an attempt by Harry to sort of wind it down a bit. Will he want to readjust what he’s written? All these things must be going through his mind.”

Previously it had been suggested Harry delayed the memoir to include Platinum Jubilee weekend. Potential delays or not, there’s still no official date on when Harry’s memoir will hit shelves. Pre-order is also not available at the time of writing.

