How Prince Harry’s Memoir Release Is a Direct Shot at Kate Middleton

There’s been a lot of focus over the last few years on the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry. There’s been much less focus on the Duke of Sussex‘s relationship with the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) even though Harry has taken direct shots at his sister-in-law. And the release of his memoir is another example of that.

Ever since Prince Harry announced that he was writing a memoir, many royal watchers have wondered just what his book will be about and if he’s going to drop more bombshells about his family.

On Oct. 27, his publisher Penguin Random House said in a press release: “For Harry, this is his story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

After months of speculation and plenty of guesses about if the memoir would be out in time for the holidays, the publisher revealed that it will actually drop on Jan. 10, 2023. That is just one day after Kate’s birthday meaning that the anticipation, excerpts, and promotion for SPARE will likely outshine any news of what the princess did on Jan. 9.

Harry released other bombshell news the day before Kate celebrated her birthday

But this wouldn’t be the first time Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, outshined another royal.

Who can forget the reports about the Sussexes announcing they were expecting their first child the day of Princess Eugenie’s wedding? Or their habit of releasing photos right after the working royals posts their own to social media? Or how they even used other royals’ birthdays like Princess Anne’s last August to promote their trip to the U.K. and Germany?

With Kate though, the Sussexes shared the bombshell news that they were stepping down as senior royals just hours before she celebrated her 38th birthday. That news completely overshadowed the princess’s big day as it became the only thing anyone talked about or reported on, so much so that some royal fans completely forgot Jan. 9 was Prince William’s wife’s birthday. But it’s highly unlikely that slipped Harry and Meghan’s minds which is why multiple outlets reported that the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were very upset about the timing of the announcement.

This leads to another question

Now, the timing of Harry’s book release had led some to question if the duke has even more of a problem with the Princess of Wales than his brother.

What we do know is that Kate and Harry had every good relationship and were once very close. During his best man speech at her and William’s wedding in 2011, Harry said he loved Kate “like a sister.”

Something seemed to shift though after Harry met Meghan. We can speculate forever about if the now-Duchess of Sussex had anything to do with that. No one really knows. However, there is a reason behind Harry choosing the date he did instead of any other day of year to release his memoir and it appears to be a direct shot at Kate.