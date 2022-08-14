Prince Harry’s Memoir Is a ‘Vital Source of Income’ Claims Royal Expert — He and Meghan Markle Have Been ‘Spending Money Like Water’

Prince Harry is currently writing a memoir that is slated to be released before the end of the year. It will be published by Penguin Random House, and it’s touted as being an “intimate and heartfelt” look at the life of “one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time.”

According to one royal expert, though, a better description of the upcoming book is a “vital source of income” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Apparently, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been “spending money like water.”

Prince Harry | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

Prince Harry’s memoir will cover his ‘lifetime in the public eye’

It’s true that Prince Harry has essentially been a public figure his entire life. As the youngest son of Prince Charles and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, Harry was introduced to the world — and the British media — just hours after he was born with a photo op on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Despite his mother’s efforts to shield her sons from the media and the public during their childhoods, that all changed when she tragically died in a Paris car crash in August 1997 when Harry was just 12 years old and Prince William was 15.

In his new memoir, Harry will share for the very first time, “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story,” reads the announcement from Penguin Random House.

The new memoir is a ‘vital source of income’ for the Sussexes, claims a royal expert

When Harry chose to step down as a senior working royal and walk away from his family in early 2020, that meant a financial separation from one of the wealthiest families in the world. But that was the purpose of the decision.

Harry and Meghan initiated Megxit because they wanted to do their own thing and be financially independent from the royal family. At first, the couple appeared to be quite successful with making their own way by signing huge multi-million deals with both Netflix and Spotify.

Two years later, their Archewell brand doesn’t appear to be producing any content or creating any more revenue. But Harry and Meghan still have royal spending habits, claims royal expert Tom Sykes.

During an appearance on the Royally Us podcast, the Daily Beast royal correspondent talked about how important Harry’s memoir would be for the Sussexes’ finances. And answered host Christina Garibaldi’s question wondering if “a lot was riding on this book” for Harry.

“I think there is and there isn’t. I think, you know, in a sense for them, then, obviously, the financial element is important. They’ve been, as far as I can tell, they’ve been spending money like water,” Sykes said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have big expenses

The royal expert noted that Harry and Meghan have been spending a lot of money on “houses and security and lawsuits,” which makes him believe that the financial element of Harry’s book is “really important.” However, he’s confident the book will do well.

“That’s not going to be an issue, this book is going to earn out, in a sort of publishing parlance,” Sykes said.

For his part, Harry says that he is writing this book “not as the prince” he was born, but “as the man” he’s become.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” Harry said in a statement.

Harry’s memoir previously had a release date of “late 2022.” However, it was not on the Penguin Random House list of upcoming releases. So, it’s possible that date has been pushed back into 2023.

RELATED: Prince Harry Already ‘Wanted Out’ of the Royal Family, Meghan Markle Just ‘Enabled’ Him to Do It Claims Royal Author