Prince Harry’s ‘More Laid Back’ Wardrobe Hints at What Life Is Like in California, According to Royal Fashion Expert

A royal fashion expert says the clothes Prince Harry wears are a reflection of his life in California. No more having to follow the royal family’s rules means the Duke of Sussex can be “more laid back” with his wardrobe.

Prince Harry’s clothes reflect his ‘less formal’ life in California, expert says

Harry’s life in Montecito, Calif., has fewer restrictions than his previous life in England and that includes clothes. He’s “less formal” living stateside, royal fashion expert Miranda Holder said (via Express).

“He’s not doing [royal] appointments. Sure, he has business meetings and things. But it is perfectly acceptable to do many business meetings in the U.S. in jeans, an open-neck shirt, or even a polo shirt,” Holder said.

Harry’s “become more laid back” as he’s no longer a senior working royal, she explained. Despite the more relaxed approach to his wardrobe, Harry’s California style still gets the fashion expert’s stamp of approval.

“He’s still smart, I still think Harry generally dresses very well, but it’s less formal,” Holder said. “It’s less rigid. Even if he does wear a suit, he’s popped back and unbuttoned.”

Indeed, Harry’s post-senior working royal wardrobe has consisted largely of unbuttoned shirts, t-shirts, jeans, and the occasional tie like at a December 2022 awards gala.

Holder continued, telling the outlet Harry seemed happier which is reflected in his clothes. “He’s relaxing a little bit, which is lovely to see,” she said. “You know, if everything is true with the documentary, etc, they’ve had a really tough time.”

“Personally, I just want everyone to be happy, so I hope this is a good sign that he is happy,” she concluded.

Prince Harry doesn’t ‘think about clothing’ as he doesn’t ‘fundamentally believe in fashion’

Spending time agonizing over what to wear on walkabouts or for other public appearances isn’t Harry’s style. As he shared in his Spare memoir, which dropped in January 2023, fashion’s not his thing.

“As a rule I didn’t think about clothing. I didn’t fundamentally believe in fashion, and I couldn’t understand why anybody would,” he said in Spare (via Penguin Random House). “Writers would flag a photo of me and wonder why my trousers were so long, my shirts so crumpled. … Not very princely, they’d say. Right you are, I’d think.”

Harry wore out a pair of shoes given to him by his father, King Charles III. For “everyday casual clothes,” the now-38-year-old would shop at T.K. Maxx, the U.K.’s version of T.J. Maxx.

“I was particularly fond of their once-a-year sale, when they’d be flush with items from Gap or J.Crew, items that had just gone out of season or were slightly damaged,” Harry said in Spare.

“If you timed it just right, got there on the first day of the sale, you could snag the same clothes that others were paying top prices for down the high street!” he explained, noting the “fashion plate” look could be achieved with around $250.

His “system” he said, was to “get to the shop 15 minutes before closing time” where he’d “systematically” go “up one rack and down another.” Harry never went to the changing room, instead opting to hold clothes up to his body to see if they’d fit.

Finally, he — and his bodyguard — would leave the store “with two giant shopping bags, feeling triumphant.”

Prince Harry may dress up if he goes to King Charles III’s coronation



If Harry goes to King Charles III’s coronation — which is a big ‘if’ as he and Meghan Markle haven’t shared whether or not they plan on attending — he’s likely to dress up for the occasion. Think 2022’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations where he and the Duchess of Sussex went to a church service in pretty standard royal family dress (i.e, a hat for Meghan and a morning suit complete with military medals for Harry).

Previously, Harry’s clothing drew attention following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022. The royal family received scrutiny for not allowing Harry to wear his military uniform while letting Prince Andrew, also a non-working royal, do so.

Ultimately, Harry and his uncle, the Duke of York, were permitted by the king to wear their military uniforms only to the queen’s vigil.