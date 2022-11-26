Prince Harry’s Own Biographer Says Interview Duke and Meghan Are Getting Award for Was Filled With ‘More Than 30 Lies’

One year after stepping down from their roles within the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for a primetime special with Oprah Winfrey. The Sussexes let loose with allegations of what they say occurred while they were senior members of the Firm. The couple likely hadn’t been banking on the family responding at all but some serious allegations about racism and mental health left the Palace no choice but to.

Once the Palace put out a statement claiming that “some recollections may vary,” royal watchers began dissecting what the duke and duchess said that could be untrue. One person who labeled much of what the pair said as “lies” is Prince Harry’s own biographer Angela Levin, who claims that the Sussexes told “more than 30 lies in that interview.” Now, she’s giving her thoughts as Meghan and Harry are set to receive an award for what they told the former talk show host.

Harry’s biographer says Meghan and Harry told more than ’30 lies’ in interview

During an appearance on Sky News Australia Levin, who wrote the Duke of Sussex’s 2018 biography titled Harry: A Biography of a Prince, recalled portions of the duo’s sitdown with Oprah. She claimed there were “over 30 lies in that interview.”

“Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that there were several long conversations when Harry came later because Meghan occupied it, of course, with 45 minutes and Harry came on the last bit,” Levin noted (per Express). The biographer then pointed to the bombshell claim that one royal, who Meghan and Harry refused to name, asked about how dark their first child’s skin would be before the baby was born.”

“[Harry] said ‘oh no, this was before we were married,'” Levin remembered, adding, “Now have you ever heard of anyone saying before a couple got married, what color will your children’s skin be? They don’t know if they’re getting engaged, if they’re getting married, they don’t know if they can have children.”

Meghan and Harry to win Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award

If what the prince and his wife did pack that interview with “over 30 lies” as Levin said, it doesn’t really matter. In fact, it doesn’t matter at all because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are winning an award for precisely what they alleged when they spoke to Oprah. According to Kerry Kennedy, Meghan and Harry are receiving a Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award because of their “courage” to stand up to racism within the royal institution.

Past recipients of the prize include Bill and Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Bishop Desmond Tutu. That led Levin to question: “Are [the Sussexes] really up there with earlier award winners?”

John F Ken­nedy’s niece will award them the prize at an event organised by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights foundation pic.twitter.com/sZ12pAzeXP — Birmingham Live (@birmingham_live) November 22, 2022

During a conversation with the Daily Mail, Levin made it very clear that she did not believe the prince and former Suits star are worthy of receiving the award saying: “Whichever way you look at it, their alleged achievements seem fantasy laced with persuasion and who knows what else, rather than fact.”

Professor David Nasaw, the author of a biography on RFK’s father Joseph Kennedy titled The Patriarch, agreed and asked what the couple “did to merit this?”

“I find it somewhere between sublimely ridiculous and blatantly ludicrous. It’s absurd,” he told The Independent via Newsweek. “If you look at the people who have been awarded the Robert Kennedy prize in the past–and then you have to ask what are Harry and Meghan doing here? What in God’s name have they done to merit this? What percentage of Harry and Meghan’s wealth is going to worthy causes?”