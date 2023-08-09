A body language expert says from footage from Prince Harry's visit to Tokyo, Japan, the royal looks as if he's 'inherited' a trait of Princess Diana's.

Prince Harry’s on the road again. Not promoting his record-breaking Spare memoir or his forthcoming Invictus Games documentary. Rather, he’s in Asia for a conference and charity polo event. Like most, if not all of his recent appearances, the Duke of Sussex’s body language has been analyzed. Ahead, what a body language expert had to say about Harry’s demeanor and how he behaved similarly to his late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry arrived in Tokyo on August 8 for a sports summit ahead of a charity polo match

Prince Harry | Carl Court/Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex touched down in Tokyo, Japan, on Aug. 8, 2023, for the International Sports Promotion Society’s Sports Values Summit-Special Edition. Focusing on highlighting the importance of sports and raising awareness, Harry attended the ISPS Sports Summit alongside his friend, Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, where the two participated in a discussion on the power of sports in relation to community and philanthropy.

Harry’s trip doesn’t end there. He and Figueras are also set to play in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Singapore on Aug. 12. Organized by Harry’s Sentebale charity, the Polo Cup dates back to 2010. This time around Harry will be representing the Royal Salute Sentebale Team at the Singapore Polo Club. Meanwhile, Figueras will go head-to-head with Harry as the captain of the Singapore Polo Club Team.

Harry’s body language in Tokyo hinted he can ‘flip from happy to deeply sad’ like Diana

According to body language expert Judi James, Harry’s appearance offered glimpses of similarities to Diana. Watching a clip of Harry walking through the airport, she described his body language as particularly “poignant” to the Mirror. The reason: “Because it suggests Harry has now inherited his mother Diana’s trait of fluctuating and contrasting facial expressions and emotions.”

“Diana’s smiles could, and did, melt as we watched them,” the expert continued. “And Harry’s smiles here appear to do the same. No expression seems able to fix on his face here and he goes from looking relaxed and cheerful to anxious and haunted within a heartbeat.”

Harry gave off ‘upbeat grins’ walking with friend Nacho Figueras in Tokyo

One person who had an impact on Harry’s body language and demeanor, per James, was his friend and fellow polo player, Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras. According to the expert, Harry seemed to “feed off his close long-term friend Nacho Figueras for his smiles here as he looks at his happiest when the pair chat as they walk along.”

Figueras, who appeared in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, has also been known to be at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club alongside the 38-year-old duke.

However, in this instance, he seemed to lift Harry’s spirits as a “catalysis” for “upbeat grins” from the father of two. Another element contributing to Harry’s smiles were, per James, “the adulation of his Japanese fans.”

Harry’s reaction to fans at the sports summit suggested a love of ‘celebrity-style attention’

James continued, saying Harry’s demeanor as crowds gathered for his arrival in Tokyo looked as if he enjoyed himself.

“His grin and his verbal and visual connection with the fans suggests he loves the celebrity-style attention and approval,” she said. “And he even calls out ‘good to see you again’ to a member of the press.”

Coupled with a “jaunty” walk, Hary appeared “glad to be there.” At least, for a moment. Shortly after James noticed the “smiles drop quickly as he bites his lower lip in a gesture of what looks like anxiety, before sucking his lips in to suggest the same.”

The same could be said for Harry’s eyes. “His eye expression ‘melts’, too. His crinkled eye-smile appears genuine, but then suddenly it has vanished to be replaced by a more wary, haunted look,” James concluded.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.