Prince Harry's Invictus Games are poised to 'become a major television event' with help from a new hire, an expert says.

It looks like Prince Harry may be on the cusp of inking a TV deal after visiting King Charles III and a website rebrand. Not for himself exactly, but the Invictus Games, the sporting competition he founded. Apparently, it’s because of the Duke of Sussex’s newest hire for the 2025 Invictus Games. Ahead, why an expert thinks it’s only a matter of time until Harry signs a “big TV deal” for the games.

Harry’s hiring of a sports TV executive points to a future Invictus Games broadcast

The Invictus Games’ latest hire is Scott Moore. He’s signed on as CEO of The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. Due to his experience, brand expert Nick Eden predicts a TV deal ahead.

“Harry’s latest move with the hiring of Scott Moore shows that he is one step closer to launching the Games with a big TV deal,” Eden told MailOnline.

Moore has “over 40 years of senior management experience in sports broadcast, media, sponsorship sales, and international games,” per the Feb. 7, 2024, announcement of his appointment as CEO on the Invictus Games website.

“We have seen lately how Amazon, Netflix, and now Disney have secured the rights to big sporting event TV,” Eden said. “And they know that there is money and also subscriptions up for grabs with the right sports.”

“Now that the Invictus Games has expanded to hosting a winter event too, it’s beginning to shadow both the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games and can become a major television event with the likes of Scott behind it.”

“Harry and Meghan [Markle] have the star power to drive the games. And as we know, it is Harry’s sweet spot and something he is clearly passionate about,” Eden went on.

Heart of Invictus, the 2023 Netflix documentary about the games, he added, “wasn’t the hit hoped for. But it did do what it needed to do and inform and educate people about the games, their purpose, and their importance too.”

Challenges remain ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games

Sure, a TV deal could very well be on the way for Harry and the Invictus Games. However, there are still potential challenges ahead. Despite having “loads of experience,” an insider told the outlet, Moore and the games’ management team could have “clouds on the horizon.”

First, they said, is “how late they are in sorting out the disturbance they unnecessarily created.” Second is “how little local representation they have in senior leadership.”

After Heart of Invictus showed behind-the-scenes footage of organizing the games, the 2025 iteration has the addition of the winter sports category.

Harry and Meghan are kicking off the 1-year countdown to the games in Canada

Next up, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are headed to Canada. Harry and Meghan are traveling to Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, for One Year to Go events for the 2025 games.

They’ll be in Canada from Feb. 14-16, 2024, similar to previous years when the couple visited host countries ahead of the games.