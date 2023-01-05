Prince Harry’s Response to Reportedly Labeling Prince William His ‘Archnemesis’ in ‘Spare’

TL;DR:

A teaser trailer of an upcoming Good Morning America interview showed Michael Strahan asking Prince Harry about his description of Prince William in Spare.

“You refer to your brother as your ‘beloved brother and arch-nemesis,’” Strahan said to Prince Harry.

Prince Harry replied, noting “competition” has “always been” there with Prince William.

Prince William and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry is getting candid about Spare. A teaser trailer for an upcoming interview shows him explaining why he described Prince William as his “beloved brother and arch-nemesis” in his memoir. Ahead, what the Duke of Sussex had to say about the sense of “competition” that’s “always been” there with his older brother.

Prince Harry is doing a round of interviews before his ‘Spare’ memoir is released

Less than a month after Harry & Meghan premiered on Netflix, Harry’s back on TV. This time around, he’s stepping in front of cameras to promote his long-awaited memoir, Spare, which hits shelves on Jan. 10.

Harry’s sitting down for a number of interviews before Spare drops. Some are airing stateside, including GMA and a 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper.

Another is airing across the pond in Harry’s former home. The U.K.’s ITV is broadcasting a conversation between Harry and journalist Tom Bradby, whom the 38-year-old spoke to in a memorable 2019 interview, the same day.

There’s ‘always been’ a sense of ‘competition’ with Prince William, Harry says in an upcoming ‘Good Morning America’ interview

MONDAY: @michaelstrahan one-on-one with Prince Harry.



What he says about his relationship with Prince William, how Princess Diana would feel about the rift between her sons and his new memoir "Spare" on @GMA. https://t.co/me8QGyt663 pic.twitter.com/qYI2kwcL5d — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 5, 2023

Harry can be seen discussing the dynamic between him and his brother, the Prince of Wales, in a teaser trailer for an interview with Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan.

“There’s a quote in the book where you refer to your brother as your ‘beloved brother and arch nemesis’. Strong words,” Strahan said to Harry in the Jan. 5 trailer (via ABC News).

Harry responded, saying “competition” has “always” been a factor in his relationship with William. “There has always been this competition between us, weirdly,” he said. “I think it really plays into, or is always played by, the heir [and] spare [labels],” the duke added in reference to his birth order and the line of succession.



“Ultimately, what this all comes down to is, I don’t think that we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there,” Harry also said in the clip.

“He is not holding anything back.”@michaelstrahan with a look at his interview with Prince Harry ahead of the release of his memoir “Spare" — which covers his relationship with Prince William, his time in the military and much more. Watch Monday on @GMA. https://t.co/me8QGyt663 pic.twitter.com/UkXqIO4faL — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 5, 2023

Prince Harry’s talked about Prince William in other ‘Spare’ interviews

Amid leaked excerpts of Spare making headlines are quotes about William and the royal family from Harry’s various interviews.

A clip for the ITV interview, which was filmed in California where Harry and Meghan live, shows Harry commenting: “I want a family, not an institution.”

It ends with Harry saying, “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.” Meanwhile, in the 60 Minutes trailer, Harry can be seen discussing how “silence is betrayal.”

Strahan’s interview with Harry is scheduled for 7 a.m. EST on Jan. 9 with the special, Prince Harry: In His Own Words | Michael Strahan Reporting” to air later on ABC News Live.