Family bonds within the royal family have always been the subject of public interest, but recent revelations have added another layer of complexity. According to experts, Prince Harry’s forthright comments in his autobiography, Spare, have notably disrupted his once-close relationship with Kate Middleton.

These comments, described as “snide remarks,” have not only fractured Harry and Kate’s rapport but have also raised questions about the larger familial dynamics. Kate’s trust in her brother-in-law appears shattered, setting the stage for a challenging path toward reconciliation.

Harry’s “snide remark” is said to have shattered Kate’s trust, igniting the family discord between them.

A seasoned royal analyst suggested that this utterance by the Duke of Sussex will likely make Kate hesitant to reconcile soon with her brother-in-law.

Discussing the strained relationship between Harry and Kate with Express, the expert, Katie Nicholl, stated that the two used to share a remarkably close bond.

However, that all shifted when Harry and Meghan Markle resigned from their roles as senior royal family members. The relationship took a drastic turn after the publication of Harry’s candid autobiography, Spare.

Nicholl pointed out that Harry’s book contained what could be considered derisive observations about the Princess of Wales. Harry’s revelations in his memoir broke an unwritten family code to maintain silence on intimate family issues.

“When you think of the personal revelations, and I think you can call them snide remarks made about Kate in Spare, Harry broke the one rule, which is staying silent on family matters,” Nicholl shared. “While Kate and Harry used to be very, very close, there’s been a complete breakdown of that relationship.”

A closer look at what Prince Harry said about the Princess of Wales

In his memoir released earlier this year, Prince Harry touched on the strained ties within the royal family. The Duke of Sussex cast aspersions on Kate, whom he once considered the sister he always desired but never had.

Commenting on this, royal commentator Nicholl stated that the once-solid rapport between Kate and Harry has severely deteriorated.

Nicholl elaborated that Kate probably doesn’t harbor anger but likely feels a deep sense of disappointment and betrayal. This is especially true considering she couldn’t respond publicly to Harry’s statements, a fact Harry was well aware of.

“I don’t think Kate does angry. I think it is more a case of feeling very disappointed, very let down and feeling hurt knowing that she had no right of reply – and Harry knew full well she had no right of reply,” Nicholl explained.

Contrasting Kate’s feelings, Nicholl said Prince William was livid that his brother had embroiled Kate in the situation.

The expert further noted that Kate had always played the role of mediator in trying to mend the fractured relationship between William and Harry.

Meghan Markle is also at odds with Kate Middleton

Diving into the topic of Meghan, Nicholl conveyed that any reconciliation between Kate and Meghan seems increasingly unlikely at this point.

“I think it’s too far down the line for Kate and Meghan,” Nicholl stated. “There were some deeply personal revelations about Kate in the book.”

As for Meghan’s current mindset, Nicholl shared that Meghan didn’t exactly relish her UK experience and now seems content with her life in California. Accordingly, Meghan has no immediate plans to return to the UK to mend fences, even though she left in haste.

Similar to Harry, Meghan has also offered her own remarks about the Princess of Wales in recent times.

Last December, the couple unveiled a Netflix docuseries spanning six episodes. In it, the Duchess disclosed her initial meeting with her future sister-in-law, Kate.

She wore ripped jeans and went barefoot at their first meeting. Meghan also mentioned she’s a hugger, a trait she later found surprised many Brits.