Prince Harry’s “Spare” memoir made no shortage of noise when it was released back in January 2023. The Duke of Sussex, a former working royal under the royal family, broke away from his relatives alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, back in 2020. Less than three years later, he published his memoir, which served as a tell-all of his time growing up in the royal family.

However, the book came with plenty of confessions, including some that involved celebrities. And now, Piers Morgan’s wife, Celia Walden, thinks Harry’s celeb-status friends might be distancing themselves from the prince because they’re worried about him spilling things about their lives.

Prince Harry | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX Live

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ memoir included a moment about Courteney Cox

In between all of the serious discussions that “Spare” held, there were moments of joy and amusement. One of which took place when Harry stayed at Courteney Cox’s home for a bit back in 2016 — and where he had mushroom-laden chocolates (and we’re not talking about the kind you pick up in the produce aisle). Harry admitted to consuming mushrooms at Cox’s house, and when she caught wind that she was mentioned in the book, she had nothing but good things to say about Harry and didn’t mind too much that he told the mushrooms story, though she refused to admit if it was true. “I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out,” Cox told Variety in February 2023.

However, Celia Walden thinks that between telling everything about the royal family and throwing Cox’s house under the bus, some celebrities might distance themselves from the prince to avoid their secrets being spilled. Speaking about the Cox story, Walden, who is married to Piers Morgan, said she thinks other celebrities wouldn’t like it. “You can see why a couple prone to detailing the contents of their ‘famous friends’ may not be top of many celebrities’ friendship lists,” Walden said, per Express.

Piers Morgan has always had an issue with Meghan Markle

Let’s be honest: Piers Morgan has never been friendly toward Meghan Markle, so it makes sense that his wife would attack the royal couple, too. All in all, it doesn’t seem like Prince Harry got into trouble with Cox by mentioning the mushrooms story. In fact, she spoke quite highly of Harry in her February Variety interview.

Harry and Meghan have been spotted with plenty of celebrities in recent years, especially since settling down in California. And while we can’t say with absolute certainty that none of those celebrities have distanced themselves from the couple after “Spare’s” release, it doesn’t seem all that likely that a silly story taking place in Cox’s house (she wasn’t even present) would cause celebs to turn their backs on the couple.

With that said, Harry and Meghan have become a bit polarizing due to their controversial discussions of the royal family, which could potentially lead celebrities to choose not to get involved with them (celebrity fan bases can be quite delicate). However, nothing has been proven to suggest that.