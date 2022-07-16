Prince Harry’s Tell-All Memoir Will Be More ‘Motivational’ Than ‘Scathing,’ Says 1 Royal Expert

Prince Harry is writing a tell-all memoir, and the royal family is reportedly worried about what he might reveal. But according to one royal expert, the Duke of Sussex’s book could be a “motivational” work rather than a “scathing” criticism of the monarchy. Here’s what we know about Prince Harry’s book and what the expert said.

Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir has been delayed

The Duke of Sussex has been writing a tell-all memoir that was scheduled to come out later this year, but it looks like the book might be delayed until 2023.

There has been a great deal of speculation about what Prince Harry’s memoir might expose about the monarchy. But the book was notably absent from publisher Penguin Random House’s list of upcoming releases. Insiders are saying this means it won’t come out until 2023 at the earliest, which could be a relief to the royal family.

“If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list – unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay,” a royal insider told The Sun. “Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles.”

Prince Harry’s memoir could be ‘more of a motivational book than a hit piece,’ according to 1 royal expert

Although most people expect Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir to reveal juicy secrets about the royal family, one expert believes that’s not the creative path the Duke is choosing to take.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield believes Harry’s recent return to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee could be a sign that he is softening toward his family. The memoir could be an account of his childhood as a royal, and it might not contain anything controversial about the monarchy.

“I am certainly surprised by the decision and it makes me feel like Prince Harry’s book isn’t the scathing tell-all we feared,” Schofield told Express UK (via Geo News) of Harry’s recent visit to the UK.

She added, “Perhaps it’s just a book about a man who learned to live and love after the death of his mother. I’ve always hoped that it was more of a motivational book than a hit piece.”

The Duke of Sussex said he will discuss his ‘mistakes’ and ‘lessons learned’ in his upcoming book

Prince Harry previously opened up about why he wanted to write the controversial memoir and what he hoped to accomplish. His comments made it sound like royal expert Kinsey Schofield might be correct in her predictions about the book being a motivational piece.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become,” he said (per Marie Claire). “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

He added that he looks forward to sharing the “wholly truthful” story of his life. “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,” said the Duke.

But one of Harry’s friends told the Mirror that the royal family should be concerned about the upcoming memoir. “If they think that he’s gone soft, then they are mistaken,” the friend said. “Just wait for the book to come out, because that will shake the monarchy to the core.”

