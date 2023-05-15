What Prince Louis Did to Cheer Up Stressed-Out King Charles Ahead of Coronation

There was a ton of planning and preparation ahead of King Charles III‘s coronation to make sure everything went off without a hitch. This meant long rehearsal hours for members of the royal family prior to the ceremony on May 6. But when those rehearsals seemed to be taking their toll on everyone, including the king, Prince Louis was there to change the mood for his grandfather.

Prince Louis smiling in a coach with Prince George and Princess Charlotte after King Charles III’s coronation service | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Prince Louis cheered up ‘glum-looking’ King Charles during coronation rehearsals

Anyone who’s ever planned an event knows that the rehearsals can be long and sometimes stressful. Well, that’s true for the royals as well and the long sessions leading up to the king’s big day reportedly took a toll on everyone. But during one practice run Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) youngest son cheered up his grandpa when he decided to stand next to him.

As a palace source told Express: “It was a long day and everyone was getting a little tired and stressed. Even the king began to look a little worn down. He was sitting on the throne looking glum. Then suddenly he looked to the side and saw Prince Louis standing beside him.

“His eyes lit up and he said, ‘Hello, Louis. I didn’t see you there.’ You could see how much he adored the little boy. He put an arm around him and began showing him all the regalia. He explained everything to him and pointed out the different gems. In that snapshot, the two of them seemed completely entranced. It was lovely to watch.”

Prince Louis sits on his grandfather King Charles’ lap as they watch the Platinum Pageant | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Louis delighted fans the day of the coronation

As for the actual day of the coronation, Louis behaved very well during the coronation ceremony. Royals fans were a bit confused though when he disappeared for a bit and remerged toward the end of the service. Louis’ exit was actually planned ahead of time since the ceremony was a little long to have the 5-year-old sit through.

Louis was on the balcony with the king, Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles), and the rest of the working royals after the coronation and that’s when he delighted fans with a few of his adorable antics.

The prince was seen making funny faces and giving exaggerated waves to the crowd below.

Prince Louis waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following King Charles’ coronation | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The prince made an adorable joke about the king during his first royal engagement

Two days after the king’s coronation, Prince Louis attended his very first royal engagement with his parents and siblings.

The family took part in the Big Help Out volunteering initiative on May 8. In addition to helping fill up a wheelbarrow with sand and trying his hand at archery, Louis painted a planter with Princess Charlotte.

The Mirror reported that at one point Charlotte noticed her little brother had some white paint in his hair and told him: “You’ve got paint in your hair! Louis, look at me!”

Louis then quipped that he had white hair now “just like Grandpa!”