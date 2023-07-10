A family expert believes that Prince Louis could fall into the same royal family role as his uncle, Prince Harry.

A family mediation expert claims that Prince William and Kate Middleton “must intervene” to stop their youngest son, Prince Louis, from having the same experience within the royal family as his uncle, Prince Harry. They claim William and Kate’s third child runs a “risk” of having future issues with siblings Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte as the trio grows into their impending royal roles.

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince William | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Louis runs the risk of emulating his uncle Prince Harry

Family mediation expert Sarah Hawkins, CEO of National Family Mediation (NFM), spoke to Express and shared the potential for a future rift between the royal siblings. She believes that Prince William and Kate Middleton must take steps on behalf of their youngest son early on. If they do, Prince Louis may not experience the same feelings Prince Harry has as a “spare” royal to his older brother.

She stated, “There’s always the risk that Louis will see what has happened to his uncle and worry that the same fate will befall him. Mediation can help work through such issues amongst adults, which can only be a positive for all concerned.”

Hawkins continued, “William and Kate seem like great parents that are very switched on to the needs of their children. They know how the spotlight might impact them. However, where children are affected by conflict within a family, child-inclusive mediation can also help them to have their voices heard.”

In his autobiography Spare, Prince Harry detailed his experiences as the second in line after his brother, Prince William. He claimed he was brought into the world in case something happened to William.

Harry wrote he was born to be an organ donor in case William needed “a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. A speck of bone marrow.”

However, Princess Diana revealed in Diana: Her True Story that her husband, now King Charles, was disappointed that their second child wasn’t a girl. “He wanted two children, and he wanted a girl,” she explained. She alleged her husband’s initial reaction to Harry’s birth was, “Oh God, it’s a boy,” followed by, “And he’s even got red hair.”

Could the same struggles that befell Prince Harry within the royal family repeat themselves?

Could the same family struggle that befell Prince Harry repeat themselves with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children? There is a risk, said family mediation expert Sarah Hawkins.

“Sadly, when families are facing conflict, there is always the risk that history will repeat itself,” Hawkins stated. “In this situation, it’s really important that the royal family gets together to discuss why Harry feels the way he does. Also, what lessons can be learned to prevent the same from happening in the future.”

“Whether William and Charles believe Harry’s complaints are valid or not, he certainly feels ostracised and less important than his brother. And he feels that for a reason,” she continued of the dynamic between Prince Harry and Prince William.

Prince Louis appears the most spirited of all Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly look toward Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to behave themselves during royal events. However, their youngest son is apparently the most spirited of their trio of offspring.

Louis appeared to enjoy himself on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the coronation of his grandfather, King Charles’ coronation. He fist-pumped joyfully during the Royal Air Force flypast. Lous threw his arms up during the 2023 Trooping the Color ceremony.

The little boy also covered his eyes, danced, and thumbed his nose at his mother, Kate, during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

Elements of this story were first published by OK! Magazine.