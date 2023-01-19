Prince Louis Makes a Hilarious Face When Forced to Greet the Public During a Walkabout: ‘He Is Still Not Sure’

Kate Middleton and Prince William are the parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Their youngest child, Louis, often makes hilarious faces during public events. Royal family watchers noticed the young prince looked unamused when prompted to greet the public during a recent walkabout.

Prince Louis makes a hilarious face during the Christmas walkabout

Kate, William, and their children greeted well-wishers at Sandringham last Christmas. However, in a video posted on Instagram, Louis looked like he would have preferred to be anywhere else but there. After Kate let go of his hand to greet someone, Louis put his hand up slightly to let his mother know he wanted her to hold his hand again. He seemed ready to move along and get to wherever the family was headed next.

An Instagram commenter noted that Louis is probably still figuring out what to do during these walkabouts. He’s still trying to understand how to behave and what is expected of him. “Louis is so cute,” said the commenter. “He is still not sure about all this but was well-behaved and waited by his mom.”

Prince Louis seemed restless at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

This isn’t the first time Louis caught people’s attention because of the faces he was making. The youngster was the talk of the town during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration in 2022.

During the Trooping the Colour, Louis couldn’t resist joking around and being very active while standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his family. He also seemed full of energy at the other events. William and Kate gave a lighthearted shout-out to Louis in a Twitter post afterward.

“Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership,” said William and Kate. “From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember. We all had an incredible time, especially Louis.”

Kate and William want their children to have a ‘normal life’

Kate and William moved their family out of London so their children could have a “normal” life, a source told CNN. They decided to move to Adelaide Cottage, which is on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Kensington Palace is still their primary residence.

During an interview with The Telegraph, Prince Harry says he is concerned about Prince William’s children and the possibility that one of them will become the “spare” like him. He doesn’t want one of the children to feel like they’re less important than the others.

“And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare” Harry tells The Telegraph. “And that hurts, that worries me.”

