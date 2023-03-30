Prince Philip Was Absolutely ‘Terrifying’ Claims 1 Controversial Member of the Royal Family

Sarah Ferguson recently shared some details about her relationship with her former father-in-law, Prince Philip. Things got awkward between the two after her marriage to Prince Andrew ended in 1996, and their relationship didn’t improve much after that.

Although Sarah had good things to say about the late Queen Elizabeth, she admitted that she always had to be on top of her game around Philip, whom she described as being absolutely “terrifying.”

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson says Prince Philip was ‘terrifying’

Philip and Sarah’s relationship took a turn for the worse following the end of her marriage to Andrew in 1996. There’s a popular belief that Philip tried to steer clear of Sarah as much as possible after the breakup, which resulted in them keeping their distance from each other for a long time.

According to Hello Magazine, Sarah recently opened up about her interactions with Philip and admitted that he was never afraid to speak his mind.

“Yes, very wise. You had to be on your best. If you asked a silly comment, you were certainly told it was a silly comment,” Sarah shared. “Terrifying…”

Sarah noted that Philip also frequently reminded her to be on her best behavior. His favorite thing to say was that one had to be “electable but never elected,” something that resonated with her over the years.

Although Philip clearly left a lasting impression on the Duchess of York, she had nothing but good things to say about the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of York shares high praise for the late Queen Elizabeth II

Despite her tense relationship with Philip, Sarah Ferguson maintained a close bond with the queen. Reflecting on her life and experiences, Sarah discussed how the monarch had played a crucial role in shaping who she is today.

“The queen was obviously the biggest influence; it was the privilege of my life to have her as my mother-in-law,” Sarah stated. “She was the most extraordinary example of duty, loyalty, and steadfastness both as head of state and as a private individual.”

While Philip apparently wanted nothing to do with Sarah following her divorce, Her Majesty was the exact opposite. The Duchess of York revealed that the Queen remained a close friend over the years and is someone she misses dearly.

On April 9th, 2021, the Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99. He was the beloved husband of the Queen, who sadly departed on September 8th, 2022 at the age of 96, after spending an impressive 73 years by his side.

Sarah and Andrew called it quits in 1996 following 10 years of marriage.

Sarah Ferguson dishes on her relationship with the royals

Sarah’s relationship with Prince Philip reportedly became non-existent after her divorce from Andrew, with the two reportedly not speaking a single word to each other. Although Sarah frequently visited the Queen at her Balmoral estate, she was on the outs as a member of the royal family.

But long before Sarah became of the more controversial royals, she was very close to Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. Whether it was watching a polo game or skiing, the two spent a lot of time together.

“I miss her humor… there is no other person who makes me laugh more than her, she just was so funny,” Sarah said.

Despite their divorce in 1996, Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York still reside together at Royal Lodge, located on the Berkshire estate. After news broke that Harry and Meghan were asked to leave Frogmore Cottage, reports surfaced that Andrew and Sarah might be the next couple to vacate their home.