Prince William and Prince Harry have not been friendly in years. Now, there is even more clarity that things reportedly won't change any time soon.

The royal family has had its share of drama through the years, but the feud that has taken over the next generation of royals is one that could last years. Princes Harry and William were once close brothers, but various changes have led them to greatly resent each other. And while Harry has somewhat made up with his father, King Charles, it seems that William is now the harder nut to crack.

According to a source close to the royal family, Prince William has “absolutely no intention” of fixing things with his little brother.

Things between Prince William and Prince Harry likely won’t improve any time soon

Harry and William were raised in the spotlight, which forced them to become close because they were the only two who could understand exactly what the other one was going through. As brothers, they had their occasional disagreements but for the most part remained close growing up. Things changed about five years ago, though, when the brothers didn’t agree with the way the other one was living their life.

Harry and Meghan eventually left the royal family, and he and William have hardly spoken since. If anything, the brothers’ relationship has only become worse. Now, a source says that William has no interest in repairing the relationship with his brother, even as King Charles continues to work through things with Harry.

“William is absolutely determined not to repair relations,” royal expert Tom Bower told OK! Magazine, via Express, based on his knowledge from sources. “His wife Kate has been hugely insulted by Harry and Meghan, and he sees Harry as a curse on the monarchy and on their lives. He has absolutely no intention of readmitting him into his life.”

Bower continued, “In the end, Charles probably wishes Harry could be in England as well, but I think he is alone on that. He may be King, but he can’t just bring Harry back with the wave of his wand.”

What could bring Prince William and Prince Harry together?

It seems that even tragedy can’t force the two brothers to mend their relationship. After Queen Elizabeth II died, Harry and William did spend time together in the UK, with the two of them even doing a walkabout alongside their wives. However, the moment was short-lived, as it didn’t seem to change the cold relationship between the two men.

It’s possible that Harry and Meghan’s children could build a relationship with William and Kate’s kids, but the Wales and Sussex children have not had many opportunities to get to know each other. There have been rumors that Harry and Meghan might visit the UK for Christmas this year, which would give the kids an opportunity to spend time together, but it still remains unknown whether that might happen.

It’s possible that Harry and William will be able to reconcile in due time, but the two men clearly still have animosity toward each other; time will tell if they can work together to repair their sibling relationship, or if it actually is fully severed.