Prince William and Kate Middleton Show They Are Stronger Together With 1 Subtle Move

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for 12 years, but the royals have been together for more than two decades. The couple first met back in 2002 while attending the University of St. Andrews, and despite going through a couple of breakups over the next decade, they became engaged in 2010 and wed in a televised ceremony in 2011. Today, they’re one of the world’s most famous couples.

The royal family life has certainly had its set of challenges for the two, but they have always stood together despite any rumors, family rifts, or drama. And the couple often makes one subtle move to show their support for one another.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been involved in rumors and rifts

As one of the best-known couples worldwide, William and Kate have certainly seen their share of rumors about their relationship. Back in 2019, William was the subject of an alleged affair with family friend Rose Hanbury, and while the couple worked through it and no proof has been found, it likely wasn’t pleasant to deal with. Plus, the couple is constantly analyzed, so any time their PDA seems a bit off, rumors swirl that their marriage is in trouble. Of course, the two are still going strong despite the stories.

William and Kate have also seen their share of royal rifts, with a close eye on their relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The two couples aren’t exactly close, and it’s been widely publicized that William and Harry do not have a good relationship. Regardless, William and Kate have remained a team.

The Wales family on Easter in 2023 | Yui Mok/POOL/AFP

Prince William and Kate Middleton often coordinate their outfits to appear more connected

While relations within the royal family have certainly been in the spotlight in recent years, one thing hasn’t changed: William and Kate are a total team. And the two often subtly let the public know by coordinating colors and wearing outfits that send messages while on public appearances or celebrating holidays.

Expert stylist Miranda Holder spoke to Express about the couple’s outfits and what they mean. Holder revealed that William and Kate’s Easter 2023 colors were their way of giving a sign that they’re “stronger together.”

“The Wales’ did what the Wales’ do best, showing up perfectly color-coordinated in a show of force and unity,” Holder said of William and Kate, as well as their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The family members all wore pink and blue.

Kate, known to be an outfit repeater (in a good way) wore a cobalt blue dress coat that she also wore to last year’s commonwealth service. Holder suggested she might have chosen the “bolder” color for Easter to symbolize that she is growing in power as the new Princess of Wales. She and William coordinated in 2022, too, with a softer blue as the color of choice.

Easter isn’t the only time William and Kate’s outfits have told a story. Shortly after the queen’s death in 2022, William and Kate made the trip to Wales after being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate’s bright red coat symbolized power, and the couple’s outfits were meant to suggest they’re ready to take on a stronger, more important royal role.