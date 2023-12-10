Prince William and the rest of the royal family have been holding their own since several bombshell claims were published in Omid scobie's new book, 'Endgame.' But one expert says William's recent smile shows 'anger.'

The royal family seems to never fully escape its own drama. For years, the family has had a “never complain, never explain” life motto, and while it allows them to avoid speaking out on almost any issue, it also creates a storm of rumors because nobody ever truly knows what’s going on behind those closed palace doors.

Recently, Prince William appeared alongside King Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Kate Middleton in an official royal photo, and one body language expert claims that there is actually some anger behind his smile.

Camilla Parker Bowles, King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton pose in a new official royal photo | Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Prince William’s recent official photo might be hiding something, body language expert says

The royal family has continued to do “business as usual” despite that Kate and Charles were recently named as the two royals who allegedly made comments about being concerned over Archie’s race. And in the photo, body language expert Judi James says two things are clear: There is unity among the four working royals, and William is angry.

“The body poses and subtle angles here do confirm the idea of continuing unity,” James told Mirror. “Charles and his eldest son stand side by side, and their mirrored inward head tilts would signal aligned thinking and a sense of taking an agreed stance.”

But James also said William is saying a lot within his smile. “There is some humor in William’s expression although he does seem to have acquired a trait of slightly clenched teeth as he smiles since the recent book claims, hinting at inner tension or even anger,” James continued.

William has always been quite protective of his wife, and the recent claims certainly shed Kate in a bad light. Neither the Sussexes nor the rest of the royal family have spoken out about the alleged comments, however royal author Omid Scobie, whose book held the revelation, blamed the names on a translation error and said that he never wrote that they were the ones who questioned Archie’s race.

Prince William and Kate Middleton remain a united front

Despite the stories circling about his wife, William continues to stand by Kate’s side, and their body language shows it. “William and Kate also mirror each other’s poses,” James said. “William holds his clasped hands in front of his torso while Kate’s fingers touch together lightly to suggest a lack of tension.” Interestingly, James also added that “William and Kate suggest a degree of optimism.”

William and Kate have certainly seen their share of rumors through the years, but nothing has come between them in their marriage. William and Harry are essentially on awful terms at this point, and William likely doesn’t take seriously any claims that his brother and sister-in-law make.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Charles and Kate were truly the ones behind the race comments. If Kate was involved, the public would likely be shocked. Harry and Meghan have not spoken out in defense of anyone; they have not commented to set the record straight. Could that be a sign that these rumors are true? With how notoriously quiet the royal family has always been, it’s nearly impossible to tell.