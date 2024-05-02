Prince William has been attending royal engagements while Kate Middleton takes time away from the spotlight, and he recently dropped everything to greet fans who had a sweet gift for the princess.

Prince William has been taking on royal duties while Kate Middleton undergoes cancer treatment. Back in March 2024, the Princess of Wales shocked the world when she announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Kate has maintained her privacy during this time, though William did return to royal duties in April after taking about a month off.

During a recent royal engagement, William was just about to get back in his car when he heard some fans yelling to him; he dropped everything and went over to retrieve a sweet gift for the princess.

Prince William greets fans during a royal appearance in April 2024 | Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Prince William dropped everything to take flowers from fans for Kate Middleton

William has been navigating parenthood and royal duties while also caring for his wife who is undergoing chemotherapy. Little is known about Kate’s condition, as she did not reveal her cancer type and has not said what stage the cancer is. Kate’s team has released few details on her condition, though royal fans are hoping the princess gets well soon.

William recently visited a new suicide prevention center, and as he was about to get into the car to head home, he heard two people calling his name from the crowd. “William, come and give these to Catherine!” they said, holding flowers. Express reports that, according to eyewitnesses, William immediately stepped away from the car and went over to greet the women and take the flowers. Fans were impressed that William could have easily pretended not to hear the women and continued getting into the vehicle, but instead, he went over and spoke to them.

Royal fans have been excited to catch a glimpse of William after he took some much-needed time off to be with his family.

Prince William attends a royal engagement in April 2024 | Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Fans and the press have both been giving Kate some space and privacy while she navigates her diagnosis. It’s been more than a month since Kate made her announcement, and she still has not been seen or heard from in-person since Christmas.

Right now, Kate does not have a date to return to royal duties. The princess has been laying low, and her team said they would only update the public on her condition if it were necessary. William has been appreciative of royal fans’ well wishes to Kate but has not said much either about how she is doing.

King Charles, on the other hand, recently announced his plans to return to royal duties. The king was diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer type earlier this year, right around the same time as Kate, and both were taking time away from the spotlight at the same time. Charles’ team has said his prognosis is quite good and that he is ready to resume full-time duties once more. Unlike Kate, Charles never entirely left the spotlight; he was often spotted in his car and still attended important meetings but stopped making public-facing appearances.