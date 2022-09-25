Prince William Held His Hands in ‘Fists’ and His Tension Was ‘Cranked up to 11’ Says Body Language Expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared together for the walkabout after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. One body language expert says Prince William seemed to exhibit extreme tension. Here’s what he had to say.

Prince William had tense body language says expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton invited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to join them during the walkabout. However, there were times where everyone seemed uncomfortable, according to Jesús Enrique Rosas, also known as The Body Language Guy.

Rosas says there was “intense” body language during the walkabout. He says William usually appears tense, but the tension in his body was even more noticeable at this time. Rosas described his tension level as being “cranked up to 11“ on a scale of one 10. Rosas points out that there are times when William’s hands are in fists. He also highlights that his jaw is tense.

“He tried to be a bridge between the two couples, but it was obvious he did not enjoy this,” says Rosas. He says the couples appear “detached” from each other. He didn’t sense unity among them.

The interaction between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

One thing Rosas noticed was that Meghan appeared to look over at Kate a few times. He agreed with a commenter on social media who said this situation was reminiscent of when Amber Heard repeatedly tried to make eye contact with Johnny Depp in the courtroom. Rosas says he wasn’t sure if Meghan was trying to mimic Kate or if she was attempting to get some “feedback” from her.

Rosas says he is impressed by how Kate is able to be gracious. “It’s impressive that even in this situation with so much tension between them, Catherine manages to have that genuine smile, that soft expression,” says Rosas. She’s glad to be there; she’s warm to the people. You can feel that in the pictures.”

Bethenny Frankel thinks Meghan Markle should stop talking about the royal family

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has some thoughts about Meghan and the interviews she has done about life as a royal. During her podcast Just B With Bethenny Frankel, the reality star compares Meghan to someone who was a former Real Housewives star who left the show but won’t stop discussing it.

“I want to separate myself from the royal family,” says Frankel in a voice mimicking Meghan. “I was treated horribly. I want my privacy, but I want my podcast. I want my privacy, but I want a Netflix special,” she continues (via Entertainment Tonight).

Frankel thinks Meghan should stop revealing what goes on behind the scenes. She advises her to “let it go.” In Frankel’s opinion, Meghan is making things tougher for Prince Harry.

“She’s very much like a Housewife in that she can’t stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant,” says Frankel on her podcast.

Frankel believes the Real Housewives producers would ask Meghan to stop talking about royal life if she was a cast member. “If she were on the show, the producers would say, ‘Stop talking about security and the state of Frogmore cottage. It’s not relatable,’” says Frankel. “Most people don’t have a security detail. So, while that may be a real concern for you, it’s just not something that really is gonna play to this audience.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

