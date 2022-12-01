Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Given a Warm Welcome by Americans During First US Trip in 8 Years

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the United States ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony. The Earthshot Prize recognizes those who are focused on finding a solution to global environmental issues. Their first stop was Boston, where they attended a Boston Celtics game. The Prince and Princess of Wales received a generally warm welcome here in the U.S. Here’s a look at their visit and whether they will take time to meet with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the Boston Celtics game

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kate and William enjoyed some downtime while they watched the Boston Celtics play. They were introduced during the game and some people clapped and cheered for them. Kate and William seemed excited to meet some of the players. Although most of the reaction to the royals has been positive, there was a moment where the couple was booed.

The boos were likely because of the news that broke shortly before their trip. Charity founder Ngozi Fulani alleged that Lady Susan Hussey was being racially insensitive after repeatedly questioning her about her country of origin. “It was like an interrogation,” Fulani told BBC Radio 4. “I guess the only way I can explain it, she’s determined: ‘Where are you from? Where are your people from?’” reports BBC. Hussey later resigned from her role.

Some fans left positive messages for the Prince and Princess of Wales on social media

Some fans left messages of support for Kate and William on social media. There were posts welcoming the couple to the United States and wishing them a pleasant stay. “Welcome to the US!” wrote one fan. “We are so happy and honored to have you visit!” Another fan complimented the prince and princess on their “class and poise.”

Although many messages were upbeat, there were some that addressed the alleged rift between the Sussexes and the Prince and Princess of Wales. “Charity begins at home,” said another person. “Resolve your differences with your brother and sister-in-law.”

Kate and William reportedly won’t meet with Meghan and Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have lived in California for about two years now. However, Kate and William reportedly are not planning to meet up with the couple. According to the Telegraph, the couple is focusing on their US tour and won’t be distracted by the media push surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The Palace team are highly cognizant of Meghan and Harry, but equally, they’re not scared of their shadows on this,” a palace insider tells the Telegraph. “William is the future King. Harry has taken his path, she’s doing her podcast, they’ve got their issues, but the palace isn’t going to run scared of that, so kudos to them.”

