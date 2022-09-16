Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle Appearance Didn’t Reveal Any Significant Bonding, Body Language Expert Says

Royal fans were thrilled to see Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle together in person recently. Though it’s encouraging to have the “Fab Four” together again, one royal expert said there wasn’t a huge indication of bonding between the foursome.

When William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan stepped out together at Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 to look at tributes left for the queen and greet the crowd that had gathered, it seemed like a sign that the tension between the foursome had cooled a bit.

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror that the appearance didn’t show much more bonding than she witnessed at the 2020 Commonwealth Day service, however.

“There were no add-on tie signs between the two couples to suggest anything fonder or more affectionate had been achieved behind the scenes,” she explained. “Eye contact was minimal and chatting reserved to a very few words.”

James continued, “On a scale of bonding it was just above the level of perma-frost we saw at the Commonwealth Day service in 2020 but no higher than the chats between the brothers at both Prince Philip’s funeral and the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue.”

Even so, James said that seeing the couples come together was “phenomenal.”

She explained, “But as public statements go it was phenomenal and probably broke some very important ice in terms of any appearances to come over the next very tragic week.”

Prince William offered a kind gesture to Meghan Markle

The body language expert also took notice of the way Prince William extended a kind gesture to include Meghan at the appearance.

“There were moments of communication between the four and it was obvious that this was William’s decision and instigation,” James noted.

“He led the choreography and he was the one to hold out an arm to gesture Meghan to join the group and be introduced to their host,” the expert said.

Meghan and Harry displayed comforting body language, expert says

She also pointed out some comforting body language seen between Harry and Meghan.

“Meghan and Harry used some mutual signals of reassurance and support. Harry placed an arm around Meghan’s back and rubbed it with his thumb and Meghan returned the gesture when they chatted to the crowds,” the expert explained.

James continued, “Both looked a little cautious about those crowds and it was unusual to see Meghan instigating a handshake by sticking her hand out first rather than responding to hands already offered.”

She added, “Harry grew more comfortable and relaxed as he heard the love from the fans and something of the old Harry returned, including grins and more active chatting as he reached into the crowds to touch hands.”

