Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Feuding With Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Most of the feuds we hear about within the royal family these days have involved the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they stepped down from royal duties and moved to the U.S. But there’s been some chatter recently that Prince William and Kate Middleton are feuding with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

In June 2022, Princess Eugenie paid tribute to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations with a series of photos via Instagram. One image she shared showed the royals on the balcony and in that picture Princes Charles is standing next to the queen along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince William. Many fans pointed out that the Duchess of Cambridge, who was right next to her husband, is cropped out and you can only see the sleeve of her dress. This led to rumors of a feud between the ladies. But now it’s being reported that it’s not just Kate and Eugenie who are at odds anymore.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie attend Easter Day Service at St George’s Chapel | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Reports Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are fueding with Prince William, Kate, and Prince Charles

It’s pretty much common knowledge that Prince Charles wants to slim down the monarchy when he’s king. The move is something Prince William is on board with too but that’s reportedly not sitting well with every member of the family.

A slimmed down monarchy means that all non-working royals which includes the princesses and their father will not have any formal roles in the future. The problem with that is while Prince Andrew thought that he could return to royal duties, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are apparently against it.

Royal expert Neil Sean told Express: “According to very good sources, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are seemingly struggling to remain cordial with Prince William, Catherine, and Charles … Prince William and Charles are doing this for the benefit of the monarchy.

“They are reading the public mood, which is saying that Andrew should permanently retire from public life. But Andrew wants to make a return which he thinks could be achieved by his daughters carrying out charitable work.”

(L-R): Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Kate Middleton, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding | JONATHAN BRADY/AFP via Getty Images

Will and Kate are also moving into the house Eugenie wanted

Not only is there the issue about the future kings wanting to slim down the monarchy, it’s also been reported that there’s some friction with the Cambridges and Eugenie because the princess was hoping to move into Adelaide Cottage. However, William and Kate recently decided that they were going to live there instead.

Prince Andrew, who resides at Royal Lodge in Windsor had his eye on nearby Adelaide Cottage for Eugenie as well. The Daily Mail reported that Eugenie “had been trying to secure Adelaide Cottage for a while” and “before Andrew’s most recent scandal, it was definitely a property he was [also] trying to secure for his daughter.”

When Adelaide Cottage went to Will and Kate, Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, moved to Nottingham Cottage with their young son, August. That residence is located on the grounds of Kensington Palace and will be used as the couple’s home when they are in England as they’ll be living in Portugual part time for Brooksbank’s job.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Eugenie attend day 1 of Royal Ascot | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie is still very close with Prince Harry

Many believe that another sticky point with the Cambridges and Eugenie is that the princess is still very close with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

So far Eugenie is the only family royal family member to have visited the Sussexes since they moved across the pond. Eugenie ad Harry were photographed together at Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California. Then days later, the cousins were pictured having dinner along with their signifignat others in Santa Barbara.

Because of the public drama between Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, some think that William, Kate, and Charles aren’t too happy about how tight the princess still is with Meghan and Harry.

