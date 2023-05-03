Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Adelaide Cottage Has a Scandalous Past Within the Royal Family

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been enjoying their new home, Adelaide Cottage, ever since making the move last summer. The four-bedroom dwelling is located within the prestigious Windsor Great Park, a royal domain renowned for its splendor.

Although the estate is a perfect fit for the Prince and Princess of Wales, it actually has a scandalous past within the royal family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis take a walk near Adelaide Cottage | Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Image

A brief history of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Adelaide Cottage

Sir Jeffry Wyatville built Adelaide Cottage back in 1831. Situated inside Windsor Great Park, the lavish home was once a royal teahouse for Queen Adelaide.

While Queen Victoria was on the throne, the idyllic residence was transformed into an upscale guesthouse that catered to the elite. Its reputation for hosting distinguished guests continues to this day, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Frogmore Cottage being one of its notable counterparts.

During World War II, Adelaide Cottage was designated as a grace-and-favor home. This type of residence was often lent to members of the royal family or staff. One of its most famous occupants was Peter Townsend, who once had an affair with Princess Margaret.

Townsend’s romantic relationship with Margaret created a media frenzy. As William and Kate continue to call Adelaide Cottage their home, its colorful history continues to capture the public’s imagination.

A closer look at Peter Townsend’s affair with Princess Margaret

Margaret met Peter when she was just a teenager, though their romance did not begin until she was 22 years old. Peter was 16 years older than Margaret, who fell in love with him shortly after her father’s passing in 1952.

At the time, Peter was married to Cecil Rosemary Pawle, with whom he shared two children. The couple divorced toward the end of 1952, opening the door for Margaret and Peter to proceed with their own relationship.

Given the nature of their relationship, however, the royal family kept things under wraps. And in 1955, the royals told Margaret that she could wed Peter, but doing so would bring an end to her royal duties.

Margaret sadly declined to give up her royal life. In October 1955, she formally announced her decision to end her romance with Peter. Margaret would go on to wed Antony Armstrong-Jones in 1960.

This is why Prince William and Kate Middleton are calling Adelaide Cottage home

Considering the scandalous history of Adelaide Cottage, royal watchers may be left wondering why William and Kate decided to move in. Turns out the couple made the move to benefit their children.

All three of William and Kate’s children attend a school that is a 15-minute drive from Adelaide Cottage. The location makes their morning commute reasonable and allows for additional privacy in the Windsor suburb.

Although the Prince and Princess of Wales now call Adelaide Cottage their home, they didn’t give up their other estates. The couple still holds offices and living quarters at Kensington Palace. They also retained their country estate, Anmer Hall.

While the home has a rich (and scandalous) history, it has been updated regularly. Restoration work was completed in the 1990s as well as in 2015.

William and Kate have not commented on the history of their home.