Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2010 Engagement Interview Revealed a Major Clue About Why the Princess Is So Well-Liked

Kate Middleton has made quite a name for herself in the royal family, and it dates back to even before she and Prince William were married. And the couple's 2010 engagement interview holds a major clue about Kate's personality -- and why she resonates so well with the public.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for more than 12 years, and throughout that time, Kate has developed one of the highest approval ratings in the royal family. Of course, Kate did not come from a royal lifestyle, so joining one of the world’s most important families certainly came as an adjustment for her. But her shy, somewhat apprehensive attitude during her engagement interview with William (her first official royal interview) back in 2010 might have been part of the reason why the princess is so well-liked today.

Prince William and Kate Middleton laughing together | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

Kate Middleton made her royal debut in a 2010 engagement interview with Prince William

By the time William and Kate had become engaged, Kate had been an unofficial part of the royal family for nearly seven years. She and William reportedly started dating in 2003, and after going through brief breakups in 2004 and 2007, they were finally engaged in 2010 and wed in 2011. But their engagement interview is where people got to see the real Kate, and her soft, shy attitude during the interview made the public instantly fall in love with her.

During the interview, there were moments where Kate seemed uncertain of herself. She made small jokes, but she often looked to William for support and to make sure she was answering the questions as well as possible. And according to commenters who shared their thoughts below the YouTube video, Kate’s uncertainty humanized her and made her that much more likable. Plus, William’s desire to comfort her during that time made the two of them that much more appealing to the public.

“I love how protective William is of Kate,” one person wrote. “When she seems unsure of the interviewer’s questions, he always looks reassuring at her and says something encouraging.”

“I love that Kate is more shy when it comes to public speaking,” another person commented.” As someone who has always struggled with social anxiety and especially speaking in front of people, she is someone I can relate to.”

“Lovely interview,” another person added. “You can feel their mutual affection. It feels real. You can feel Kate’s nervousness. Very sweet.”

Kate Middleton has since carved out her own space in the royal family

Along with the other comments, one user wrote that years later, it’s clear Kate has “surpassed everything expected of her” in the royal family, and based on the public’s approval of the princess, that appears to be true. Kate has become a hands-on mom while still remaining a working royal, and she and William are working together to give their children a normal life similar to the one Kate had.

Kate has also become passionate about certain issues, including early childhood development, which she has made her passion for several years. She balances work and motherhood, which many women can relate to and which makes her a relatable royal. And, of course, she has a personality that seems to resonate well with anyone she meets, which makes a huge difference in carving out her own space in the royal family.