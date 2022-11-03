Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry, and Meghan Appearing Together After Queen’s Death Was ‘Not a PR Stunt,’ According to Former Royal Butler

Two days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, mourners and well-wishers gathered outside Windsor Castle got quite a surprise when Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and the Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton) arrived together to view the tributes to the late monarch.

The former “Fab Four” put on a united front as they thanked everyone for coming out. Some royal watchers have different opinions on why they made an appearance though. Was it more than just PR to make the public think everything was fine after so much strain between them? King Charles III’s former Butler thinks so. Here’s why he says it wasn’t just a PR stunt.

Many royal watchers viewed the Fab Four’s appearance as a ‘PR stunt’

When discussing the Sussexes and Waleses’ reunion many royal watchers and experts branded it as nothing more than “PR” to give the appearance that all has been forgiven and the couples have moved on.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who has been working with the royal family for more than four decades, spoke about what he thought of the walkabout during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“When Meghan got out of the car, I was amazed,” he said, before adding, “But obviously William has got to do something about it. He spoke to his brother and said, ‘Let’s make a combined effort here.’”

Edwards continued: “They did it because if Meghan had turned up for the funeral on Monday all the papers would be talking about Meghan and the king [did] not want that. He want[ed] it all about the queen and nothing else. No distractions.”

King Charles’ former butler disagrees about the purpose of their reunion

Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked for then-Prince Charles for seven years, shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet his take on the Fab Four’s appearance together and doesn’t believe it was just for PR.

Speaking on behalf of OnlineCasino.ca, Harrold said: “I find that emotional. I thought that was lovely. I said recently in an interview when people say ‘they’re not getting on,’ I said, how do we know they’re not patched up? We don’t know they’re not speaking, we have no idea because they’re a private family.

“I did say wouldn’t it be amazing if it was resolved. And when I saw the four of them I thought that’s not just a PR stunt, it just wouldn’t make sense. That was genuine, that was out of love for their grandmother. It was really nice to see that. I was really glad to see them as one family again.”

What Harrold thinks about Harry releasing ‘SPARE’

As for Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir SPARE which promises “raw revelations,” Harrold thinks “what won’t be good is if they do go ahead with a book as was originally thought then you’ve got The Crown coming out, these are things they don’t need at this moment in time. What they need is people to support them but things are not always planned the way you want.”

Harry’s memoir is set to be released on Jan. 10, 2023.