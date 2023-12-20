The royals' 2023 greeting cards have been sent. Here's what a body language noticed when comparing the Wales family's holiday card to the Sussexes'.

It’s that time of year when many people have sent out their Christmas and holiday cards. That’s true for the royals too as several family members have publicly shared their greeting cards including the Wales family and the Sussexes.

The Prince and Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) released the card and photo with their three children on Dec. 9. Then a few days later, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, released their holiday card. Now a body language expert is comparing the two cards and revealing which is “more personal” and the hidden meaning one of the families is trying to convey.

Prince William and Kate’s family Christmas card

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s posing with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis for the family’s 2023 Christmas card | Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Now, Stanton is analyzing the black-and-white photo of a dressed-down William and Kate with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton said: “With Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Christmas card, they opted for a more traditional and low-key look this year. They were dressed in smart casual clothing in a black and white image. There was no sense of them being linked to royalty, they just seemed like normal people.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s holiday card

When comparing the Waleses’family card to the Sussexes’, Stanton explained that Meghan and Harry took a “less personal” approach with theirs.

“In comparison, Meghan and Harry have released a far more glitzy, over-the-top card for 2023,” he noted. “It’s not just from the couple but on behalf of their Archewell organization. It’s clear the pair have decided to go with a more corporate and less personal feel, which is a slightly different approach to William and Kate.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Shared Their 2023 Holiday Card https://t.co/xmK1ZZy637 — TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) December 15, 2023

The expert added that their picture is supposed to convey a message that the duke and duchess are happy and going strong despite a year of many setbacks.

Stanton pointed out that “The picture shows an enthusiastic-looking Meghan and Harry in a glitzy setting. It’s a good way of promoting their charity and putting them in a positive frame, as they both look happy to be there. I think the biggest thing about this Christmas card is that the picture was taken during the Invictus Games, which is one of their biggest achievements of the past year. It was at a time when Harry was his happiest, and Meghan was there to support him. The picture shows the pair in a very happy and joyous state of mind, which is obviously what they wanted to convey. They appear completely excited, enthusiastic and hopeful of the year ahead in terms of new projects and working on the Invictus Games again. They’re trying to convey that their brand is strong, if not stronger than ever.

“Overall, the card is a good opportunity to raise awareness for their charity efforts, but it doesn’t come across as naturally set-up compared to other royal Christmas cards.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.