Prince William Would Not Be ‘Impressed’ If Prince Harry Made an Attempt to Reconcile, Royal Friend Says

Prince Harry and Prince William have not been on great terms for several years, and one former friend of the royal family says William would likely not be 'impressed' if Harry were to reach about a reconciliation sometime soon.

Prince William and Prince Harry have been on difficult terms for quite a while now. Growing up, the brothers were close, but as they both got married and started their own families, things between them became unsettled. Eventually, a rift formed between the brothers, and Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, wound up leaving the royal family to start a new life in the United States. Now, after plenty of drama has developed through the years, one royal expert says that William would not be “impressed” if Harry tried to reconcile — especially after everything he revealed in his “Spare” memoir.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s reconciliation seems unlikely

Harry and William were on rocky terms when Harry moved out of the United Kingdom back in 2020, but the release of his “Spare” memoir seems to have only made things worse between the two brothers. Lady Victoria Hervey, who knew the royal family and previously dated Prince Andrew, told GB News (via Express), “Everything that Harry’s put out about William, he didn’t really appreciate any of that so I think it’s going to be quite challenging,” speaking of whether the two men would ever be able to get back on good terms. “I don’t think it’s going to be an easy ride for Harry at all.”

Things between Harry and William went even further south after Harry left the family, which is when he started doing interviews about his royal life and also released “Spare.” His memoir unveiled details about his relationship with William, including an alleged fist fight, that had not previously been known by the public. Since the memoir’s release, it seems Harry and William have done very little to work through their problems.

Prince Harry has said in the past that he wants to reconcile with his father and brother

It seems that despite the drama, Harry would like to make amends with his father and brother at some point. Harry said in an interview with Anderson Cooper that he thinks there is a “100%” chance that a reconciliation can happen. However, Harry said that he is looking for accountability, which he has not yet received from William and King Charles.

It’s clear that there is some kind of relationship between Harry and the royal family. Harry flew across the pond back in May 2023 to attend his father’s coronation despite the tension, and to this day, Charles keeps Harry as one of his Counselors of State, which is a team of people Charles trusts the most to make decisions for him should he ever be incapable.

Whether Harry will ever be on amazing terms with his father and brother still remains to be seen, but things likely won’t remain this bad forever. Harry and William both have young children, and at the very least, it’s likely the kids will want to spend time together as they grow up. Harry has always remained close with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, and he might want Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to have that opportunity with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.