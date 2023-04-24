Prince William Paid Kate Middleton a Swoon-Worthy, 4-Word Compliment About Her Fashion Sense

Kate Middleton is known for her incredible fashion sense and the star power she brings to royal events. Her husband, Prince William, appears to understand the impact his wife makes when it comes to putting her best foot forward in the public eye. He used four words that described his wife of almost 12 years to a tee during a recent walkabout.

Prince William looks at his wife Kate Middleton adoringly | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince William always speaks lovingly of his wife, Kate Middleton

Prince William has historically been supportive of his wife, Kate Middleton. He regularly compliments her in public settings.

In March 2022, during a visit to Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton spoke to royal fans who waited outside after the couple’s appearance at a local supermarket. The chilly temperatures were not lost on the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Mirror reported that after shaking hands with one fan, William pointed toward his wife and said: “She has the coldest hands ever.” He followed up: “But they say ‘cold hands, warm heart.”

William also praised his wife’s cooking, saying, “Catherine’s very good” at a charity event in January 2023, as reported by People Magazine.

He also put no pressure on Kate to fill his mother, Princess Diana’s shoes. William stated during their 2010 engagement interview, “No one is going to try to fill my mother’s shoes; what she did was fantastic. It’s about making your future and destiny, and Kate will do an excellent job.”

In a rare public PDA, the Princess of Wales tried to hold her husband’s hand on the BAFTA’s red carpet, only to find Prince William didn’t reciprocate. In an uncharacteristic response, Kate patted her husband on the behind in a rare, unguarded moment.

William recently shared his admiration for his wife’s ability to look effortlessly chic while working during a recent visit to local U.K. businesses. He used four unforgettable words to describe his wife of almost a dozen years.

Prince William’s public compliment of his wife made royal watchers swoon

Kate Middleton smiles for admirers who gathered in Birmingham, England, to meet the Princess of Wales | Karwai Tang/WireImage

During a visit to Birmingham, England, the Prince and Princess of Wales undertook several engagements in the city to celebrate its diversity and meet industry leaders. The couple spoke to fans gathered outside one business, where William paid a swoon-worthy public compliment toward Kate.

Per Newsweek, a royal fan told the Prince of Wales, “That’s an amazing outfit Kate has got on!” His response was spot-on.

The prince looked at his wife and said: “She always looks stunning” in a long-sleeve pleated trench dress by the U.K. brand Karen Millen. With that dress, Kate wore a pair of statement chandelier earrings from Sézane named “Dina.” Newsweek reported both the dress and earrings sold out within hours of Kate’s Birmingham appearance.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also like to have fun on their royal stops. They engage with their followers in different ways, including one fun moment when Prince William decided to answer a restaurant’s reservation phone during that same royal event.

Kate Middleton broke into laughter over Prince William’s public gaffe

Lunch at the @indianstreatery!



The Sharma Family don’t just bring authentic Indian street food to the city but do so much in the community too, including their all female chef team training many better cooks than us…! pic.twitter.com/7CXi28DJhM — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 20, 2023

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the Indian Streatery in Birmingham, England. The Mirror reported that the couple was given a selection of dishes to taste.

The news outlet shared the conversation between William, the customer, and the restaurant’s owners. “Should I take the order?” William joked.

William picked up the phone and spoke to a customer named Vinay Aggarwal. “Do we have a seat for two right now?” William asked head chef Meena Sharma and co-owner husband Rakesh.

“Half past two?” William responded. He asked Aggarwal. “Does that work for you? No, apparently not right now.

“You’ve got a train at 3? If you could get in at half past two, that would be fine. For two people? Maybe a quarter past two, and you could make the train at three?” William continued.

However, William didn’t get the address of the restaurant right, turning “Bennetts Hill” into something that sounded like “Benitsia Street.” He joked, “I’ve probably sent him somewhere else in Birmingham.” William’s reactions caused his wife to burst into laughter.

Kate Middleton will support Prince William as a liege man during King Charles III’s coronation. He is the only senior royal with a role in the ceremony, to be held May 6 at Westminister Abbey.