Prince William once revealed that his son, Prince George, did not like having to pick up litter at school -- but it was for a different reason than you might think.

Prince George, the oldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, might be second in line for the throne but still has to attend regular schooling like the other children his age. He’s currently enrolled in a private school called Lambrook School, the same one as his eight-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, and his five-year-old brother, Prince Louis.

George has been doing well in school, but that doesn’t mean he’ll always understand or enjoy every task. And back in 2021, Prince William said George had a concerned reason for being “confused” and “annoyed” by one of his recent school tasks.

Prince George and Prince William at Wimbledon in 2022 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince George was ‘confused’ and ‘annoyed’ about picking up trash — but not for the reason you think

When you hear the young prince was “annoyed” about having to pick up trash, you might assume he simply didn’t feel like doing it. Rather, it was a much more innocent reason that had less to do with George and more to do with society.

Back in 2021, Prince William was speaking with BBC Newscast when he revealed George’s confusion. George and his classmates had recently visited a local road, where they picked up litter that had been strewn by drivers. And as part of the lesson, they returned the next day to clean up trash once more. But young George, who didn’t necessarily understand the concept of littering, was confused about how he was tasked with cleaning up trash that he was certain he had picked up the day before.

“So George at school recently has been doing litter picking, and I didn’t realize, but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused,” William said. “[He was] a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day, they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up was back again.”

George didn’t realize that people were contributing to more litter day after day; William, who has always been passionate about climate change, used it as an example of why it’s important to keep the planet clean, saying it “will be too late” if nothing is done about the climate before George is his father’s age. “And I think that for him he was trying to understand how and where it all came from. He couldn’t understand, he’s like, ‘Well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?’”

Prince William holds Prince George in 2015 | Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Prince William is slowly teaching Prince George about royal life

While George still has to attend school, William has been slowly introducing his son to the royals’ unique way of life. He’s had George, who just celebrated his tenth birthday, make several royal appearances recently. Plus, the climate change situation also suggests William is introducing his son to his different patronages.

Right now, William and Kate are doing their best to give George and his siblings as normal of a life as possible, but as the kids get older, they’ll start to spend more and more time in the public eye. However, while they’re young, their ultra-famous parents are doing what they can to keep them out of the spotlight.