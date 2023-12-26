A video is making the rounds showing what the Prince of Wales and Duke Sussex said when they saw home movies of a young King Charles.

So much of what goes on in the royal family’s private lives has become public over the last few years. Whether it’s via a leak from someone who’s part of the household staff, or Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle sharing what goes on behind Palace walls during televised interviews and in a Netflix series, or the prince revealing several family matters in his tell-all memoir Spare.

But there was a time before these rifts became public knowledge when the brothers appeared so close. There was also a time when the Duke of Sussex and his father, King Charles III, were on much better terms as well. Now a video has gone viral of William and Harry watching clips from private movies the royals filmed when Charles was growing up.

Here’s what the siblings had to say about their “Pa.”

Now-KIng Charles III, Prince Harry, and Prince William laughing during a photocall in Klosters, Switzerland | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry’s reaction to old home movies

A video uploaded to TikTok recently shows the princes sitting down together inside Kensington Palace as they look at footage from the royals’ private film archive which was first used for the documentary Elizabeth at 90: A Family Tribute.

“Another fashion statement by Pa,” Harry can be heard joking before William chimed in: “He walks like George” and “We’ve probably chased each other around that garden [at Royal Lodge] a few times as well.” Harry then added: “Yeah, but not for a while.”

The video then cut to clips of Charles watching the same home movies with his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The late monarch is seen playing with several corgis pups to which William and Harry commented about how adorable they were.

The clip had many wishing things could go back to the way they were with the brothers

Prince Harry and Prince William standing on the steps of the Old College at Sandhurst Military Academy with their father, then-Prince Charles, after the Sovereign’s Parade | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

So far, the TikTok video has 300,000 views and counting. It’s also amassed over 22,000 likes and garnered more than 100 comments from many reminiscing about a time before the family rifts when the princes seemed to be so tight.

“I would give anything to see the brothers reunite,” one person wrote as several others echoed that statement saying: “Wouldn’t it be lovely if the brothers could be close again” and “I wish they were this close again.”

Another said: “Sad to see how far apart they have become,” while a fifth pleaded: “Please mend the rift.”

Instead of focusing just on the princes, one commenter brought up their grandmother posting: “[Queen Elizabeth’s]smile made me miss her even more.”

The queen died on Sept. 8, 2022. Both Harry and William attended her state funeral and the events leading up to it but were not seen speaking to each other in public and have not yet been able to reconcile.