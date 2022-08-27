Prince William ‘Protected’ Prince Harry From What Was Really Going on in Their Parents’ Relationship, Royal Expert Says

Once upon a time, long before he married a TV star and moved to America, Prince Harry was very close with his sibling Prince William. And as the older brother, William looked out for the younger prince. According to a royal commentator, when Prince Charles and Princess Diana‘s marital problems became front-page news William tried to “protect” Harry from finding out what was really going on.

The ‘War of the Waleses’ dominated headlines in the ’90s

When the press got wind of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marital problems in the early ’90s, speculation about their issues and infidelity made the front page of just about every tabloid.

Then in 1994, they separated and the Prince of Wales admitted that he was unfaithful to his wife. The following year Diana sat down for her bombshell Panorama interview, and the coverage of the former couple’s lives was non-stop news around the world.

Charles and Diana had two sons and the princess leaned on their oldest during that difficult time.

Broadcaster says Prince William ‘protected’ Prince Harry from the details

Now a broadcaster is speaking about how Prince William not only became a shoulder to cry on for his mother but also a protector for his brother from what was being reported in the media.

Sky News’ first royal correspondent, Simon McCoy, claimed that William “protected” Harry from the details of their parents’ failing relationship.

On an episode of the To Di For Daily podcast, McCoy said: “[William] was much more aware of it because his was the shoulder [Diana] was crying on. He was protecting her and I think, to some degree, also protecting Harry from what was going on.”

McCoy added: “William grew up very, very fast because he was the man at the time, a very young man — but he was the person that [Diana] was relying on to see her through. And that’s why you seem how — old beyond his years is probably a fair way of putting it. He is someone who at his heart has kindness, which he inherited from his mother certainly. And he understands more about that sort of pressure more than, perhaps, Harry, which might explain why Harry is where he is.”

Harry began asking questions after hearing something on TV

Prince Harry did begin to ask questions about what was going on when he heard Camilla Parker Bowles’ name during a TV show he was watching.

In the Amazon Prime documentary Diana: The Woman Inside the princess’ friend, Simone Simmons, said that William and Harry were watching a show called The Monarchy Debate when the host, Trevor McDonald, asked: “What does the public think? Will Camilla ever be queen?’”

Harry then questioned: “Who’s Camilla?” According to Simmons at that point, Harry went to another room with William to talk.

It’s anyone’s guess whether the Duke of Cambridge continued trying to shield his brother from what was really going on then or did his best to explain things to him. Only William and Harry know what conversation they had that evening.

