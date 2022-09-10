Prince William Releases a Statement About Queen Elizabeth II Death

Prince William released a statement after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. He expressed his sorrow and shared how much she meant to him and his family. Here’s what the royal family member shared about the longest reigning monarch in the United Kingdom’s history.

Prince William’s statement

Prince William shared his thoughts about the recent events surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He took to social media to praise her leadership and dedication.

“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth was absolute,” says Prince William in his statement. “So much will be said in the days ahead about her historic reign.”

Prince William goes on to say that although the world is mourning a great leader, his loss is personal. He reminds others his grief is much deeper because he lost his beloved grandmother.

“I, however, have lost a grandmother,” he continues. “And while I grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of the queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.”

Prince William is still in shock about his new ‘reality’

Prince William says it will take time for him to come to grips with the loss of his “grannie.” He acknowledges that he knew he would eventually have to say goodbye to his grandmother. However, it was still difficult for him to accept the news when the day finally arrived.

Prince William took time to thank Queen Elizabeth for providing a good example for him and generations to come. “I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me,” says Prince William in his statement. “And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.”

Prince William is now Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton is Princess of Wales

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton received new titles. They are now the Prince and Princess of Wales. Before, they were known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Before the former Duchess of Cambridge took on her current title, the late Princess Diana held the title of Princess of Wales.

