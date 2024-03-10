Prince William and Kate Middleton have been together for more than 20 years. But at one point, William had to make a good impression on his then-girlfriend's family. Here's what he said to a family member when they first met.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a history that dates all the way back to their college years. The Prince and Princess of Wales began dating when they were just about 20 years old, and they kept things quiet for a while before making their debut as a couple in 2004.

William has always loved and respected Kate’s family, and when he first met her uncle, he reportedly asked a sweet, hospitable question — presumably to make Kate’s family feel welcome.

Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding day | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William had a sweet question for Kate’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith

William gets along well with Kate’s family. Although Will and Kate went through some trials and tribulations while dating, they always came back to each other, and they have proven that they can tackle anything together over their 20+ years as a couple. At one point, though, William had to meet members of the princess’ family, and he asked a sweet question upon meeting her uncle, Gary Goldsmith.

Goldsmith, who is on Celebrity Big Brother, revealed the first question William asked upon their introduction. “Do you want a cup of tea?” the prince kindly said, according to Express. Goldsmith also said that the first time he and William interacted was one night when Kate was cooking dinner, which might explain why the prince offered him a cup of tea.

Goldsmith has spoken out in favor of William and Kate amid their royal feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He seemingly has a good relationship with his niece and her husband.



Prince William and Kate Middleton | David Rowland/Pool/Getty Images

Prince William remains close with Kate Middleton’s family

Though William generally gets along with most members of his family, he does not have the relationship with them that Kate has with her relatives. Kate, her brother James, and her sister Pippa have always been incredibly close, and Kate spends plenty of time with her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, too. Carole has always been hands-on with William and Kate’s kids, and the family spends as much time together as they can.

William seems close with his in-laws, especially since he doesn’t have a relationship with his own brother, Prince Harry. When William and Kate had kids, Kate reportedly said that she wanted to keep her kids grounded and normal in the same way that she was raised. We have slowly seen William and Kate introducing their royal children to the world, but for the most part, they do their best to keep them focused on school and their own activities and out of the spotlight.

Kate’s kids are a bit older than their cousins on the princess’ side, but it seems that they will become quite close with them as they all grow older.